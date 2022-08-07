Free breakfasts and lunches will no longer be provided to all students in Fauquier County Public Schools when school starts Wednesday, Aug. 10. Prices will rise 10 cents for elementary, middle and high school students unless their families meet federal income guidelines for free or reduced-price lunches.
Schools nationwide offered free meals during the worst of the COVID pandemic. That included all Fauquier public schools. However, the option for free meals has expired.
In Fauquier County, the price of breakfast for elementary students is rising from $1.70 during the 2019-2020 school year to $1.80 now. For middle school students, the price is rising from $1.80 to $1.90. High school students will pay $2 for breakfast, up from $1.90.
Lunch prices are rising to $3 for elementary students, $3.20 for middle school students and $3.40 for high school students.
Under the new policy, students may automatically qualify for free or reduced-price meals if anyone in their household gets SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) or TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) benefits. Students may qualify without having to fill out an application. Families who receive benefits through WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children) also may qualify for free or reduced-price meals.
Families applying based on income will need to fill out applications that are available at every school or online at www.fcps1.org/nutrition. Please see the chart for income guidelines.
Homeless, runaway, or foster children, along with children whose families are migrant workers, qualify for free meals when their families fill out applications.
Families can apply for free or reduced-price meals at any time during the school year. If families are not satisfied with school officials’ decisions, they can talk to Cornelia Harris, application processing official with the Fauquier County School Nutrition program.
If families wish to make a formal appeal for a hearing on a decision, they can contact David Graham, executive director of administration, at 540-422-7017 or email dgraham@fcps1.org.
