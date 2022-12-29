The Fauquier School Board unanimously approved at its regular December meeting a state-mandated policy for sexually explicit class assignments.The school division next will tackle the nuts and bolts of how to implement the policy in public schools here.
The policy passed with no discussion as part of the board’s consent agenda, which is meant to allow non-controversial, routine items to be grouped together and passed with a single vote.
Under the new policy, parents would get at least 30 days advance notification of the use of any instructional materials with "sexually explicit content" and will be able to inspect and review the materials. In addition, parents will be able to request alternate assignments.
“Instructional materials” do not include school library books unless the books are used to complete assignments or are part of an academic or extracurricular program. School administrators have repeatedly said they are unaware of any teachers using sexually explicit materials for class assignments. Nonetheless, state law requires every school division in Virginia to approve a policy by Jan. 23, 2023. It goes into effect immediately.
Principals will be required to keep a current list of instructional materials with sexually explicit content by grade and subject on the school’s public website, the model policy says. Schools shall also have available, at the school for parent review, all instructional materials that include sexually explicit content.
Having confidence in parents and respecting their right to protect their children’s innocence is the guiding principle of the law, according to the VDOE. No parents or children can be punished for requesting alternate materials. And parents are not stuck with their decisions. They can change their minds by notifying the school.
From now until summer 2023, administrators, teachers, librarians, parents and at least one student will look at how best to fold that state-mandated policy into Fauquier schools. For example, will teachers have a form to fill out letting parents know about assignments that some parents might find objectionable?
As part of that work, school board members decided to review the division’s rules on how library books are chosen and the process for letting parents know which books their children check out. Those changes will take effect at the start of the 2023-24 school year.
