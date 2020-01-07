Following the lead of the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors and the Warrenton Town Council, the Fauquier County School Board will begin livestreaming its meetings, beginning with the Feb. 10 board meeting. That meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the Falcon Room at Fauquier High School.
At the school board’s Jan. 6 work session, Louis McDonald, director of technology for the school system, said that technical details have been worked out and captioning for the livestream will be available. Regular school board meetings will be livestreamed from the Fauquier County School Division website at fcps1.org, he said.
The school board decided to reevaluate the livestreaming this summer, to decide whether tweaks are necessary. It is anticipated that work sessions will also be livestreamed as staff works through the process.
School board member Donna Grove (Cedar Run) said that those who speak at public meetings during Citizen’s Time – as well as board meeting attendees -- should be aware that they will be included on the school board’s meeting video.
New leadership
Also at the first-of-the-year meeting, new school board members Susan Pauling (Center District) and Stephanie Litter-Reber (Lee District) were sworn in by Gail Barb, clerk of the Fauquier County Circuit Court.
Duke Bland (Marshall District) was voted in as the chairman of the Fauquier County School Board, proposed by 2019 chairwoman, Suzanne Sloane (Scott District). Bland has served on the board for the last 15 years and as its chairman “five or six times,” he said. He was vice chairman last year. He said responsibilities at home did not allow him to handle chairman’s duties last year, but said, “now I’m in a good place.” Bland also serves on the Mountain Vista Governor’s School governing board.
Grove will be the board’s vice chairman, a role she has filled several times before; she has also served as chairman.
Committee appointments were announced by Bland:
- Finance Committee: Suzanne Sloane and Stephanie Litter-Reber
- Building Committee: Duke Bland and Donna Grove
- Personnel Committee: Suzanne Sloane and Susan Pauling
- Parks and Rec Coop Committee: Suzanne Sloane and Donna Grove
For 2020, the school board will hold its regular meetings the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Falcon Room at Fauquier High School. Monthly work sessions will be held the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the school administration conference room.
