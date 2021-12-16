School board seeks applicants for open Scott District seat

With Suzanne Sloane’s Dec. 15 resignation from the Fauquier County School Board, the remaining four members are putting out the call to anyone from Scott District who would like to serve on the board through November of 2022.
Because Sloane did not announce her resignation until after Election Day last month, the school board will be able to appoint a replacement who will serve until next Election Day, in November of 2022. A special election will be held then; the winner will serve until Sloane’s term would have ended in 2023.
Because the school board is holding an intensive planning summit on Jan. 7, 2022, board chair Donna Grove (Cedar Run District) announced at the Dec. 15 school board meeting that the board would like to move “aggressively” to have a new Scott District representative in place by then.
Stephanie Litter-Reiber (Lee District) and Susan Pauling (Center District) agreed at the meeting that it would be best if a Scott District voice were in place before budget talks begin in earnest.
Grove said she would petition the Fauquier County Circuit Court so that a special election can be arranged.
Grove outlined steps in the process during the Dec. 15 meeting:
- Anyone interested in serving in the Scott District seat may submit a “letter of interest” for the open position. Applicants are asked to fill out a form with name, address and contact information and attach a letter explaining their qualifications and the reasons they would like to serve on the school board. The form may be found here.
- Letters of interest will be accepted from Dec. 16 through Dec. 29.
- Interviews will be held by the current board in closed session on Jan. 3, 2022. All applicants who meet residence requirements will be granted interviews.
- School board members will take a public vote on Jan. 3, when the new Scott District representative will be announced.
- A special election will be held in November of 2022 to elect a Scott District representative to serve through November of 2023, when school board members will once again be up for election.
Grove pointed out that the person chosen for the Scott District seat will have to campaign a year from now and then again, a year from then, if they want to continue to serve on the school board.
For more information about the roles and responsibilities of school board members as set forth by the Code of Virginia, visit Fauquier County School Board Policy 1-1.3, the Virginia School Boards Association, or the National School Boards Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.