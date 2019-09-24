The Fauquier County School Board agreed to release a request for proposals for the design of the expansion and renovation of Cedar Lee Middle School at its work session Monday, Sept. 23. The goal of the expansion is to make room for 300 more students in the Bealeton middle school. Some students who currently attend Warrenton middle schools would be redistricted to Cedar Lee, and the rest of the boost in student population would come from predicted growth in the southern part of the county.
School board members are looking for a design that will: add 12 to 14 classrooms (and perhaps two science labs), increase cafeteria space, redesign and expand the front office space, create a secure front entrance and expand and redesign the parking area and front bus loop, as well as the student pick up and drop off area.
The plan also calls for an expanded gymnasium or possibly, the addition of an auxiliary gymnasium. Dave Graham, executive director of administration and planning, said at the meeting, “I don’t know how Cedar Lee has managed this long without an auxiliary gym.”
Graham added that the expansion will include other adjustments that will be necessary to add not only 300 students, but the teachers and extra staff needed to serve those students.
The price tag for the project has been set at $10 million.
Susan Monaco, procurement manager for the school division, said that there has already been considerable interest in the project, so she expects to have plenty of proposals to sort through. She said that the ideal candidate will be one with experience in the expansion and renovation of middle schools. “This is not new construction. We need a company that knows how to work around an existing school building.”
The RFP will go out Sept. 31, a meeting with interested companies will be held Oct. 8 at Cedar Lee and sealed proposals will be accepted until Oct. 31. After review by the school board, the design contract could be awarded in late January. The chosen company will have one year to complete the design.
After a construction company is selected, that company would have 18 months to finish the expansion and redesign, for a projected finish date of August of 2022.
The school division has not yet decided which one of two Warrenton middle schools -- Taylor Middle or Warrenton Middle -- will close and which will be expanded and renovated.
Cell tower proposed for Fauquier High baseball field
Also at Monday’s school board work session, Matt Penning of Milestone Communications in Reston presented a plan to replace an 80-foot light pole on the baseball field at Fauquier High School with a 130-foot pole. The field lights would be placed at the same height as they are now, but the pole would also support up to four wireless carriers above the lights. Penning said that T-Mobile has already committed to locating on the tower if it is approved.
If the board agrees to the proposal, the school division would receive $25,000 up front for allowing Milestone to host the providers on the tower. In addition, Fauquier County Public Schools will receive 40 percent of all gross revenue generated from carriers locating on the cell tower.
Penning said that Milestone would need to obtain zoning permission from the town of Warrenton and conduct a community outreach campaign to local residents. Obtaining all the necessary permits and permissions would probably take nine to 10 months; the project could be accomplished in late summer or early fall, to avoid any disruption to Fauquier High School or American Legion baseball seasons.
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
