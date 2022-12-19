The Fauquier school board at a special meeting Monday morning voted unanimously to recommend that $4.9 million in carryover funds (money left over from the previous year’s budget) be used to help pay for renovations and urgent maintenance at aging schools.
None of the unused money from the fiscal 2022 budget will go toward bonuses or salary hikes for teachers or other school staff. “In the original carryover, we had the raises for next year,” school board member Susan Pauling (Center District) said at the meeting. “So is there still a plan for us to be able to follow through with our commitment for the 5% in the ’24 school year?”
Not with the carryover, said Denise Sandlin, assistant superintendent of business and planning. “We have used up the whole $4.9 million, which will not include the 5% salary increase,” she said. School board members will need to look elsewhere in the budget to help fund those raises, Sandlin said.
The issue of salary hikes arose because the General Assembly’s two-year adopted budget included a salary increase for the most urgently needed instructional positions statewide, Sandlin said. That includes teachers, principals, assistant principals, instructional aides and counselors who meet the state’s definition of the bare minimum number of positions needed to run schools.
The General Assembly approved raises ranging from 2.5% to 5%, Sandlin said. The state is supporting those increases for two years through the Virginia Department of Education. Fauquier schools chose a 5% increase for staff in both fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024, she said.
The School Board’s recommendations will go to the Fauquier Board of Supervisors, which had been wrangling with the school division over whether to compensate teachers with bonuses using carryover funds. The board last week approved bonuses for all school employees but did it without using carryover funds.
At a meeting Dec. 21, supervisors will decide whether to approve the school board’s amended carryover request. That’s the date supervisors will get results of their annual audit, said Lisa Henty, director of the Office of Management & Budget. To comply with the board’s fund balance management policy, supervisors can take actions related to carryover funds after they get the annual audit, Henty said.
Supervisor Chris Butler (Lee District) said he had no comment on the school board’s recommendation. Other supervisors could not be reached by press time.
The boiler at Fauquier High School developed problems last week and will need repairs or replacement. A request for $750,000 to replace it is included in the school board’s amended carryover request. “Either those tubes need to be replaced, or we need a new boiler there,” David Graham, assistant superintendent of administration, told school board members Monday.
The boiler is the same one that was there in 1963, when Fauquier High School was built. The amended carryover request includes $750,000 for a new boiler at Fauquier High School, but because of supply chain issues, inflation and other unknowns, the cost could be higher.
“I’ll be honest with you,” Graham said. “That $750,000 was just a shot in the dark for a boiler because that’s a big campus, and a steam boiler runs that whole place. The total cost might be higher or lower,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.