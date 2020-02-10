Fauquier County Public Schools will join 132 other school divisions throughout the state to celebrate School Board Appreciation Month in February. Almost 850 elected and appointed school board members throughout Virginia will be recognized by schools and communities for their service and dedication to public education.
“Fauquier County School Board members must develop policies and make tough decisions on complex educational and social issues impacting the entire community,” Fauquier County Public Schools officials said in a news release. “They bear responsibility for the school system’s students, employees, facilities and budget.”
The veteran Fauquier County School Board members include Chairman Duke Bland (Marshall District since 2005), Vice Chairman Donna Grove (Cedar Run District since 2008) and Suzanne Sloane (Scott District since 2016). Last month, the board welcomed two new members, Stephanie Litter-Reber (Lee District) and Susan Pauling (Center District).
“I am honored to have this opportunity to serve Center District on the school board,” Pauling said in the news release. “As a new board member, I am most excited about building strong partnerships within our community by remaining available, present and invested in our schools.”
Litter-Reber and Pauling have spent their first month as board members communicating with constituents, participating in school events and attending orientation meetings, according to the school division news release. The two newly elected members also traveled to Richmond for the VEA Lobby and Rally Day and completed their certification in Youth Mental Health First Aid to earn their purple lanyards.
“As a new board member, I am most looking forward to listening to and working with our community, our schools, our administration, my fellow board members, and our local government to ensure that we continue to set ambitious goals that will give our kids the best possible environment to realize their best possible selves,” Litter-Reber said in the news release. “We have an incredibly special county, and I am so excited to serve our community and support the growth of our future!”
The Fauquier County School Board will be recognized at an appreciation reception before its Feb. 10 meeting and at school-hosted events throughout the month. More information about the Fauquier County School Board can be found on the Fauquier County Public Schools website at https://www.fcps1.org/domain/72.
