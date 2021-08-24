School board pauses no-questions-asked mask opt-out for children and staff

The Fauquier County School Board sent a letter to parents on Aug. 22 pausing the option to opt-out of mask-wearing for medical or religious reasons without documentation. The new policy will be in place for at least the next two weeks and was instituted because of the high number of students who have already tested positive for COVID-19. As of Tuesday, Aug. 24, 69 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the school system, in 62 students and seven staff members. Three-hundred and seventy children and three staffers are in quarantine.
Parents can still opt-out of mask wearing for medical reasons, but a doctor’s note will be required; they can request a religious exemption, but must fill out an additional form. Since the beginning of school on Aug. 11, parents had been able to opt-out of mask wearing for their children by simply submitting a Google form.
School staff is included in the more strict mask requirement.
The note from the school board reads: “The number-one priority of the Fauquier County School Board from day one of the COVID-19 pandemic has been to get our children back into a face-to-face learning environment, five days a week. Due to the number of positive cases and quarantines currently being leveraged on our staff and student body, our goal is in jeopardy.
“To keep schools open five days a week, Fauquier County Public Schools will require all students and staff to wear a mask starting Monday, Aug. 23, unless a medical exemption is on file and accompanied by a doctor’s note. Appropriate accommodations will be made for students and staff with a documented medical condition. In addition, religious accommodations will be made available to students and staff upon completion of the attached form.
“Masks will be provided to students who do not have one or for those who do not have appropriate documentation on file. Daily reviews of data will occur and this current mask requirement will be in effect for the next two weeks at a minimum.
"The school board will continue to be actively engaged with the Virginia Department of Health to monitor our situation and to seek clarity on quarantining expectations and at our next School Board Meeting [Sept. 13], you can expect an update from us. This mask requirement will remain in place to protect our students and staff along with our instructional goals until our numbers of positive cases and quarantines significantly decrease.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.