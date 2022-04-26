After months of angst, recalculating and reworking, the Fauquier County School Board passed a FY 2023 budget on Monday. School board members were gratified with the result, especially because a series of adjustments enabled average 13% raises for all teachers, a key goal of school officials this year. The adopted budget is $156 million, including $96 million from county tax revenue.
Denise Sandlin, assistant superintendent for business and planning, explained that the school division was able to address its number-one priority: employee compensation. She elaborated that the school division will provide a base 5% raise for all employees and deal with the compression issues caused by that salary bump. The minimum wage will also be increased to $15 per hour; employees who were currently making $15 an hour but had been with the school division longer will also have their compensation increased.
And then Sandlin uttered the magic words: “We are above market right now” with the approved pay increases, a reference to the salaries of several surrounding counties that Fauquier uses as a benchmark for its own pay scales. Board Chair Donna Grove (Cedar Lee District) asked Sandlin to repeat the long-sought result and board members enjoyed the moment.
Then Superintendent of Schools David Jeck inserted some reality: “That’s at least until other school districts pass their budgets.” Even so, he said, “I’m so glad we are able to do this now. If we don’t do it now, I don’t know if we would have ever been able to do it.”
To achieve their goals, the school board had to make some concessions.
Of the 47 currently vacant teaching positions in the school division, 27 will be “frozen;” the school division will not try to fill those positions. Jeck made it clear that those positions have been unfilled since the beginning of the school year because the school division has not been able to find viable candidates. Of the 20 vacancies that will be filled, the schools will focus on finding teachers trained in special education, math and reading. He acknowledged that the shortage of teachers in those areas is acute and needs relief, especially at the high school level.
Savings from not filling vacant teacher positions will save more than $3 million; not filling open unified positions (social workers, counselors, etc.) will save the schools $548,195; leaving open admin positions will save $73,611 and not filling food service worker positions will save $82,579.
The school division will also delay purchasing new buses for a savings of $800,000 and restructure the Virtual Academy for a savings of $1.2 million. On this last line item, Jeck explained that the Virtual Academy is currently staffed by eight Fauquier County teachers. The savings will be realized by returning those teachers to the classroom. The Virtual Academy will instead work through already existing online programs — like Apex, an online high school — or a similar, state-run services. About 120 Fauquier County children are currently enrolled in the Virtual Academy.
The school division also will be shifting $3 million in 2022 carryover funds earmarked for Taylor Middle School construction to apply to compensation for next year. If the state passes construction grant legislation in May, that money could be replenished, but Jeck said the board had to pass a budget with the assumption that the grant money will not be available.
Although there had been discussion of cutting middle school sports programs to make the compensation package work, the much-beloved programs remain intact because, Jeck said, “It is not very expensive and the freeing up of the $3 million means that we don’t have to cut so drastically.”
School building maintenance – $14 million of which has been deemed “critical” — is scheduled in the county’s capital improvement plan to be addressed by a lump $50 million expenditure in FY 2025. That sum would address all major maintenance needs except for the school division’s sports facilities, according to a report commissioned last year by the school board. Taking on that amount of debt, however, would require approval from county voters through a bond referendum, and county supervisors must ultimately decide when to put the funding question on the ballot.
Lisa Henty, the county’s director of the office of management and budget, said, “We could prepare the referendum for fall 2023 or even technically fall 2024. We are still in early discussions on what will ultimately be requested from the schools for this project. The adopted CIP assumes $49.7 million, but the number could be more or less based on additional analysis. If all moves forward smoothly I would imagine in the FY 2024 budget we’d seek authorization for a referendum in the fall of 2023.”
The school division will still be able to address some of the most critical maintenance needs this year, Jeck said, totaling more than $600,000. For instance, Jeck said, “The air conditioning at M.M. Pierce [Elementary School] is done. It doesn’t work. We are putting in temporary AC units there. We didn’t budget for it, but we have to do it. Some other maintenance might get put on hold, but we figure it out.”
Because the Virginia General Assembly has not passed the state budget yet, some local funding is still in limbo; as a result, supervisors have remained cautious on spending. Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) wants to eliminate the grocery tax, which would leave Fauquier County without $2.5 million in revenue. If the state decides to make up the loss to local governments (called “holding counties harmless”), that could augment the county coffers, but for now, both the county and the school division have finalized their budgets assuming that the General Assembly will follow through on Youngkin’s campaign promise.
“We could get some good news from the state in May,” Jeck said, “but we just don’t know what that funding will look like.”
The budget passed by the school board came without an additional $7.6 million that the board requested from county supervisors to fund salary increases for school staffers. Funding the school board’s request would have meant increasing taxes by the equivalent of 5 cents on the real estate tax rate, and supervisors held firm on their commitment to pass a budget with the lowest tax rate feasible
Even after weeks of sometimes contentious discussions with supervisors, school board members were upbeat on Monday. “This is a great day for us. We’ve been working on this for a long time,” Grove said.
Board member Stephanie Litter-Reber (Lee District) agreed, “It has been much needed, much deserved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.