At Monday night’s School Board meeting, administrators and school board members continued to wrestle with how to provide the best educational experience for students while the COVID-19 pandemic continues unabated.
School board members could vote on a shift to “50/50” learning at their Dec. 14 meeting. The plan aims to increase the number of days – from two to four -- that students learn “live” from teachers. Students who have enrolled in hybrid learning would still attend in-person classes two days a week, but would attend classes remotely – with teachers presenting new instruction -- for another two days of the week. Currently, children who are in the hybrid model receive new instruction from their teachers only while they are in school. They participate in asynchronous learning the other three days.
Students learning remotely full time would attend remotely classes for four days each week. Under the current model, these students receive two days of teacher-led instruction per week, with the remaining three days comprised of asynchronous instruction.
Superintendent of Schools David Jeck would like to see the 50/50 plan begin on Jan. 8. When teachers return to work after the Christmas break, they would have Jan. 4 to 7 to plan for the change. Jan. 8 would be an all-virtual day of orientation to the new learning plan and the 50/50 model would be in place on Jan. 11.
Jeck said the original plan was to begin 50/50 learning on Jan. 19, but he said he wanted to avoid having teachers “pivot” twice in the first few weeks of the new semester.
While discussing the 50/50 plan, school board members took the opportunity to weigh in on how the current hybrid plan is working.
“Children are wearing their masks and mostly following the rules,” said school board member Donna Grove (Cedar Run District). “They are happy, happy, happy to be back in school.”
Stephanie Litter-Reber (Lee District) acknowledged that some schools are doing a better job than others enforcing mask-wearing.
Litter-Reber, Susan Pauling (Center District) and Donna Grove (Cedar Run District) all agreed that “the little guys” – elementary school students -- are having the most trouble with remote learning. High schoolers, on the other hand, may have better concentration at the computer and have more advanced technology skills; they don’t need as much help from parents.
Litter-Reber said that it is difficult for parents who are working from home – or have to leave the home to work. “They can’t be there to help their child.” The 50/50 plan is “going to make everything worse” because students are expected to log in four days a week during the regular workday.
Pauling said that she fears with the remote instruction model, children “who love to learn are now lying under their desks. It’s robbing their joy.”
As it has since the beginning of remote learning, technology looms over every discussion. Louis McDonald, director of technology services for the school division, confirmed that thousands of Chromebooks have yet to arrive. The goal is to provide one device for each child, but in many families, children have to share devices.
Litter-Reber and Grove added that – apart from a device shortage -- in the southern part of the county, lack of internet access is a widespread problem.
Jeck said that when the 50/50 learning model was first introduced, everyone was enthused. “The feedback was really positive at first; now, people are doing more soul searching, trying to find solutions to the problems…. Everyone’s needs are different, but we have the resources to solve many of these…. Principals overwhelmingly favor 50/50, but would like to address roadblocks before we go 50/50.” He added, “They also want to know how much autonomy they have over the process.” He likened it to a car salesman who sells the same car to everyone, but buyers can choose different features. “So if Coleman [Elementary] wants to do something different than Walter [Elementary, because of the needs of their families], we can do that, as long as they don’t go completely off the rails.”
Jeck said that first and second grade teachers have told him they need “more hands” in the classroom to handle both in-person and virtual learners at the same time. He acknowledged that kindergarten teachers have an aide in the classroom, but it is not financially feasible for every teacher to have an extra person in the classroom.
Jeck said he’s calling on school principals to reach out to families having difficulties and find creative solutions. He said for some students, the answer could be switching the hotspot device the student is using; for others, the internet café concept may be best. There may be cases, he said where the only solution is to bring the student into school four days a week. He said that would be a remote possibility, but “That may be the only way to make it work for that one child.”
He reminded everyone present, “Let’s remember that the big benefit of 50/50 is that we can offer four days of instruction.”
Warner said that he knows teachers are sometimes frustrated trying to keep young children engaged long-distance, but added, “All teachers will agree, ‘I cannot argue against having more time with my children.’”
When schools first shifted to remote learning, there was discussion about possibly inviting children back into the classroom more than two days a week early in 2021, but with cases rising, that discussion is off the table for now.
COVID-19 incidence rising in the county
COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations are rising in Fauquier and in neighboring counties. The Virginia Department of Health’s website includes school metrics to help school divisions gauge how to best serve their students depending on coronavirus cases in their areas. Fauquier’s metrics are less favorable in the Nov. 25 report than they were on Nov. 1. The case numbers per 100,000 in the county are 297.1, considered in the “highest risk” category. On Nov. 1, that number was 121.7, which put Fauquier in the “higher risk category.” The percentage of tests in the county that were positive was 5.2% (moderate risk) on Nov. 25; it was 3.3% (lower risk) on Nov. 1.
Thus far, School Board Chairman Duke Bland (Marshall District) said, “We are doing a good job. Our [COVID-19 case] numbers are very low.” The school division has had about a dozen cases since schools have reopened to students.
Deputy Superintendent Major Warner pointed out, however, that parents have been pulling their children out of in-person classes and reverting to all-remote learning. (Parents may switch their children from hybrid to remote, but not remote to hybrid, until at least the second semester.)
Warner said, “When we opened the schools to the hybrid model, we had about 3,800 students in hybrid. Now we have about 3,000.” In one school, he said, 56 parents switched from hybrid to virtual.
He added that 50 teachers are on family leave and 60 are teaching from somewhere other than school buildings.
Jeck said that substitutes are handling some classes, and teachers are covering for vacancies during some class periods.
Eyeing a post-Thanksgiving rise in cases
Although the school board is universally reluctant to return to all-remote learning, members recognized that cases numbers are concerning and holiday gatherings this week could add to community spread. The school board directed Jeck to compose a letter to parents asking them to please allow their children to learn remotely for two weeks after Thanksgiving, if they choose to visit with relatives not ordinarily in their households during the holiday.
The letter sent by Jeck says: “As we head into the holiday season, reported rates of infection are rapidly rising. The Centers for Disease Control recommends avoiding travel and restricting gatherings to immediate family. We understand that decisions about limiting traditional plans are personal and may vary. Many factors like college students coming home, cold weather, seasonal cold, flu, etc., increase the risk of exposure and quarantine for our students and staff over the next six to eight weeks. This may affect our ability to continue in-person attendance.
“Because of these things, for those traveling over Thanksgiving break or those who are exposed to large gatherings, you may temporarily switch your child to virtual learning upon their return, if you so choose. Please contact your child’s school to arrange a temporary switch to virtual learning. Please note, a switch in your child’s schedule to virtual is temporary, and your child will return to hybrid learning on Dec. 14.”
