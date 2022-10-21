Families likely will see the first draft of a state-mandated policy on “sexually explicit” classroom materials at the November meeting of the Fauquier County School Board, Deputy Superintendent Major Warner said this week.
“We’ll bring a draft to the board and to the community for first review at the Nov. 14 board meeting,” Warner told school board members at their Oct. 17 meeting.
Warner shared with the board a timeline for policy changes. The board will first adopt a version of the state’s model policy and then will look at changing the school division’s regulations — for selecting textbooks and library books and for handling complaints — to conform to the new policy.
Under the new policy, parents would get at least 30 days advance notification of the use of any instructional materials with "sexually explicit content" and will be able to inspect and review the materials. In addition, parents will be able to request alternate assignments.
“Instructional materials” do not include school library books unless the books are used to complete assignments or are part of an academic or extracurricular program. However, the new policy will likely require some changes in the division’s current regulations regarding library book and textbook adoptions and its process for handling parents’ complaints about books, Warner said. “This is going to touch a number of different areas,” he said.
Here is Warner’s timeline:
Nov. 14:First draft of policy will be discussed at school board meeting.
Nov. 30:The draft policy will be on the agenda at a school board summit. Board members also will learn details about a special committee, composed of stakeholders, that will investigate how to make division regulations conform to the new policy.
Dec. 12: Earliest date the School Board could vote on a new policy for “sexually explicit” materials.
Jan. 23, 2023:Deadline for passing policy, according to state law.
July or August 2023: Adoption of any changes in division regulations required to conform to law.
He said that between January and May, the committee, which includes staff, will work on Fauquier-specific regulations specifying how “we’re going to communicate information about ‘sexually explicit’ materials that are in our schools,” he said. One idea for changes to the local policy is to create a rubric, or scoring guide, that would help determine which books are selected for libraries, Warner said.
School officials already are updating the school division’s Library and Medial Services webpage to make it easier for students, families and staff to use. So far, it puts information about each school’s books, its librarians and its book-selection policies in one place, said David Kuzma, supervisor of library and media services.
“I can speak to the collaboration our librarians do with instructional support curriculum and asa parent of threeI can attest to their willingness to meet us halfway as parents,” Kuzma said.
