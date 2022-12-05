Fauquier school board members got their first look this week at how Taylor Middle School might look after extensive renovations to make room for an additional 300 students, a new and larger gym, a cafeteria big enough to accommodate one full grade level and a redesigned bus loop that would make picking up and dropping off students easier.
In addition, board members received an update on renovations under way to expand Cedar Lee Middle School.
RRMM Architects is designing theTaylor renovation and provided renderings of how the middle school could look when it’s finished.The firm’s design work will take nine to 12 months, according to David Graham, assistant superintendent of administration for the Fauquier School Division. The newest estimate of the cost of the project is $56.6 million, which reflects supply-chain slow-downs and therising costs of construction materials, among other economic factors. The original cost estimate was $40 million. A construction company will be chosen through a bidding process.
If all goes according to plan, work on the Taylor renovation could begin in about a year, Graham said.Students enrolled at Taylor would attend Warrenton Middle School during construction, he said. Shifting students shaves 10% to 15% off the cost of renovations because work can progress more quickly without students in the building.
The school board received an update on the planned renovation of Taylor — at 350 E. Shirley Ave., Warrenton — along with ongoing renovation at Cedar Lee Middle School — 11138 Marsh Road, Bealeton — at a planning summit Nov. 30.
Modernizing Fauquier County middle schools has been under discussion since the early 2000s. Taylor was built in 1951 as the county’s first Black high school. RRMM Architects is designing the building to reflect that history. Once renovated, Taylor would become the sole middle school in town. Warrenton Middle School, 244 Waterloo St., would be repurposed for other school division needs.
The Fauquier County Board of Supervisors made it clearin 2021 it supports the Taylor Middle School renovation. The school board and the county board of supervisors are now discussing the newest estimate of the cost, Lisa Henty, director of the Fauquier Office of Management and Budget, said Friday.
Supervisors will discuss the Taylor renovation next spring, when they begin to hammer out a budget for the 2024 fiscal year, Henty said. Those talks will likely begin in late February 2023 and will include opportunities for public input, she said.
Other considerations for the Taylor Middle School expansion:
Additional parking
Expansion of main office
Security vestibule for main entrance
Teacher resource areas
Custodial/utility space
Cedar Lee Middle School
Expansion continues at Cedar Lee Middle School to accommodate growth in the Bealeton area. “That’s our hot spot for growth,” Graham said. The renovations there will increase the school’s capacity by 300 students, for a core capacity of 1,000 students.
He said that all the work is expected to be completed by the start of the next school year, 2023-24. Right now, some students who live so close to Cedar Lee that they can see the school’s lights have to be bused to Warrenton because Cedar Lee doesn’t have room for them, Graham said.
The expansion of Cedar Lee will mean that middle-school students in the area “will be much closer to their school,”and their bus rides will be much shorter. Graham said. In January, the school division expects to contact families who will be affected by the middle school expansions.
Here is an estimated timeline for the completion of work at Cedar Lee Middle School, according to the school board’s summit presentation:
Auxiliary gymnasium addition, June 2023
Administration and classroom addition, August 2023
Summer 2023 projects, electrical service, June 2023
Mezzanine HVAC equipment, water heater replacement, classroom HVAC, collaboration renovation, August 2023
A small possibility exists that Cedar Lee students will start their studies next year onlinein stead of in person, Graham said. That’s because a new electrical system must be installed, he said. The delivery date for the system is spring 2023, but supply-chain issues could throw a wrench into that plan, he said.
“Right now, we are being told we will get it next spring, and we will have the whole summer to deal with it,” Graham said. “If it doesn’t (arrive in a timely manner), we will have to sit around the table and make some decisions.”
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
