The Fauquier County School Board is one step closer to the renovation and expansion of Cedar Lee Middle School. The board voted unanimously Thursday night to engage Stantec Architecture for architecture and engineering services.
The goal of the expansion is to make room for 300 more students in the Bealeton middle school. Some students who currently attend Warrenton middle schools would be redistricted to Cedar Lee, and the rest of the boost in student population would come from predicted growth in the southern part of the county.
School board members are looking for a design that will: add 12 to 14 classrooms (and perhaps two science labs), increase cafeteria space, redesign and expand the front office space, create a secure front entrance and expand and redesign the parking area and front bus loop, as well as the student pick up and drop off area.
The plan also calls for an expanded gymnasium or possibly, the addition of an auxiliary gymnasium. Dave Graham, executive director of administration and planning, said during the planning, “I don’t know how Cedar Lee has managed this long without an auxiliary gym.”
Graham added that the expansion will include other adjustments that will be necessary to add not only 300 students, but the teachers and extra staff needed to serve those students.
The price tag for the entire project has been set at $10 million.
The school division has already purchased property next to the school so it has more land for expansion.
The request for proposals for the architecture and engineering part of the project was issued in September of 2019; 12 bids were received by the end of October. A nine-member committee decided on the top five firms, which were interviewed in January.
The three that rose to the top were asked follow-up questions and had references checked and were ranked. The top firm was asked for a fee proposal.
The budget impact of this contract would be $1,277,018.
The proposal still must be vetted by the county’s procurement office and the school board attorney.
The money for the project has already been set aside by the school division. Citing budgetary uncertainty due to the COVID-19 crisis, Superintendent of Schools David Jeck wanted to make clear to the school board that if for some reason the project does not go forward after this portion has been completed, “we would be out the $1.2 million.”
School Board Chairman Duke Bland said that he had spoken to Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Mary Leigh McDaniel and she assured him that “the supervisors feel they are locked in to the expansion and renovation of Cedar Lee. The project is a go.”
McDaniel stated in an email Friday afternoon, "The BOS is waiting for the updated budget to see if that will allow us to go forward with the Cedar Lee project if the board determines that is the best course. We hope to have this information by Monday so we can begin to review."
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
