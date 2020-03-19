The joint board of supervisors/school board meeting planned for today at 4:30 p.m. has been canceled. School Board Chairman Duke Bland said, "There appears to be consensus among the board of supervisors that given all the uncertainty associated with the current health concerns and economic impact, the Fauquier County School Board FY 2021 not be funded additional money. Earlier, of course, FCPS envisioned an increase of $2.8 million.
"But that now is off the table. So, I believe the school board’s time is better utilized revisiting our needs and goals" and planning an alternate course.
Supervisor Chairwoman Mary Leigh McDaniel said that although nothing has been decided, she feels that there is consensus on the Board of Supervisors that they pass a flat budget, with no tax increase.
She said, “[Superintendent of Schools] Dr. [David] Jeck and [County Administrator] Paul [McCulla] agreed that it didn’t make sense [to have a joint work session] if there was nothing to discuss. ... Given with what we’re dealing with right now as a county and as a country, the board of supervisors agreed that we just can’t raise taxes right now, we just can’t do it... we’re just having to deal with a very hard reality right now."
The 6 p.m. school board work session will be held in the school board offices, but will be closed to the public in recognition of the state-wide recommendation to avoid meeting in groups of 10 or more people.
The meeting will be livestreamed. Links to school board livestreamed meetings may be found at https://www.fcps1.org/live.
Erin M. Kozanecki, director of the county Office of Management and Budget, confirmed that the budget work sessions with the school board as well as with public safety officials, have been canceled. The public safety meeting has been moved to the March 26 Board of Supervisors meeting.
The public hearing on the budget will still be held virtually at 7 p.m. tonight.
County Board of Supervisors meetings
Fauquier County supervisors will consider the county budget:
March 19, 7 p.m., online only —“Virtual” Public Hearing, 7 p.m.; view at https://vimeo.com/event/25618
March 26, 4 p.m., Warrenton Community Center – Board of Supervisors meet to adopt budget, tax rates, CIP for FY 2021-2025. This will also be a virtual meeting.
The proposed FY 2021 and draft FY 2022 budgets can be found on the county’s website at https://www.fauquiercounty.gov/government/departments-h-z/management-and-budget/current-fiscal-year/fy-2021/proposed. Fauquier residents can submit comments on the proposed budget by email at bos@fauquiercounty.gov or budgetoffice@fauquiercounty.gov; or by phone at 540-422-8360 or 540-422-8001.
