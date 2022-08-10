Josh Erdossy of New Baltimore is running for public office for the first time because, he said, he wants Fauquier County Public Schools to be the best they can be for everyone’s kids, including his own four.
“The main point for me as a candidate running for office is trying to show responsiveness to parent issues,” Erdossy said. “Having four kids — and they are in the early years of the school system — made it more and more important for me to be involved.”
Just one of five Fauquier County School Board positions is up for grabs in the general election Nov. 8. Erdossy, a contractor at the U.S. State Department, is vying with Clay Campbell, chairman of the board of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fauquier, for the Scott District seat. The Scott District encompasses northeastern Fauquier County.
The seat is open because Vincent Gallo is not running after completed the rest of the the four-year term of Suzanne Sloane, who resigned in 2021, halfway through her term. Gallo was appointed by the school board to take Sloane’s place until the November 2022 election. The winner in November — Erdossy or Campbell — will serve for just one year, the remaining year of Sloane’s four-year term.
School boards nationwide have become a cultural flash point over the past few years as some parents have raised concerns about COVID-19 policies, library books, textbooks and teaching about racism and other topics.
Fauquier County is no exception. Residents sparred recently over the process of choosing and keeping books at school libraries. Erdossy’s wife, Natalie Erdossy, is the vice chair of the Fauquier chapter of Moms for Liberty, a group seeking to remove three books it considers pornographic or sexually violent from the library at Kettle Run High School. The three books are currently under review.
On its webpage, the Fauquier County chapter of Moms for Liberty characterizes itself as a group “dedicated to the survival of America by unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parent rights at all levels of government.”
Josh Erdossy said that although he supports his wife’s efforts to ensure library books are age-appropriate, his biggest priorities lie elsewhere.
Bullying and school safety
Bullying is a top worry for Erdossy. His concern stems from an incident in May at Auburn Middle School. School officials labeled it a “fight;” that led the sheriff’s office to pursue action against a student in juvenile court. Unchecked, school bullying creates an unsafe environment for students that can lead to “something much more heinous,” Erdossy said.
One way to reduce bullying is a national program called WATCH D.O.G.S., Erdossy said. The program focuses on helping fathers prevent violence by being unobtrusive presences in schools and being positive role models for kids. He urges all parents to spend time in their children’s schools.
Reversing COVID learning losses
When schools were remote or hybrid due to COVID-19, students fell behind academically and socially across the country. Erdossy said he doesn’t blame teachers or the school division for these losses.
Developing a plan to get students up to speed socially and academically is difficult. “I don’t think that’s something I can solve in a year, but that’s something we need to work on.”
Students must be at grade level in English, math and science if they are to succeed in life, but who wants to cut into time for music, art and other classes that enrich kids’ lives? he asked. “It’s not that teachers aren’t focusing on the basics, but is there a way to adjust something to get these scores up, those literacy rates up?”
Adding new curricula around mental health or cyberbullying, as some suggest, may not be the best solution because it means something else must go. Teachers have limited time to teach core subjects without heaping more onto their plates, Erdossy said.
The issue is especially pressing for students with learning disabilities. “It’s an issue that makes my ears perk up, especially giving kids the tools they need.” He admitted he does not have a magic wand to wave over those difficult issues.
Funding
The amount spent on each student varies from school to school in Fauquier County, Erdossy said. He is looking at the reasons behind those disparities. “I am still reviewing the numbers to try to get a better handle on it,” he said.
