Clay Campbell, 50, of New Baltimore, said he is running for a seat on the Fauquier County School Board because he feels a strong calling from God and has a wealth of experience with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fauquier that will help him hit the ground running. This is his first run at public office.
Kindness and respect are at the heart of Campbell’s philosophies about running for the Scott District school board seat. He said, “If you hold the door and you say ‘yes ma’am’ and ‘no ma’am’ and people see that and they start doing that same thing, it changes the way people interact.”
Campbell’s day job is territory manager for James River Equipment, based in Manassas.
Just one of five Fauquier County School Board positions is up for grabs in the general election Nov. 8. Campbell, a father of five and chairman of the board of the Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier for three years, is running against Josh Erdossy for the Scott District seat. The Scott District encompasses northeastern Fauquier County.
The seat is open because Vincent Gallo is not running to complete the rest of the four-year term of Suzanne Sloane, who resigned in 2021, halfway through her term. Gallo said in an email he was moving out of the Scott District, which would make him ineligible to run. He was appointed by the school board to take Sloane’s place until the November 2022 election. The winner in November — Campbell or Erdossy — will serve for just one year, the remaining year of Sloane’s four-year term.
The culture wars that have overtaken local politics nationwide are perhaps nowhere more evident than at the school board level. Interest in school board races among conservative candidates soared with mask mandates and other measures to control COVID-19. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin drew huge crowds at the end of his successful campaign by tapping into conservative voters’ anger at school boards.
Fauquier County residents have been sparring during citizen’s time at recent meetings over the process for removing from school libraries books that some residents see as “pornographic” or sexually violent.
Campbell has attended meetings of the Fauquier chapter of Moms for Liberty, a conservative education group that seeks to remove from the Kettle Run High School library three books that it considers pornographic or sexually violent. The books are currently under review and have been the subject of discussion at school board meetings.
“As a general rule,” Campbell said, “and being a child of Jesus, I don’t believe in sexually explicit materials being in the schools, but that being said, I haven’t reviewed any of the books myself.” Campbell said he went to Moms for Liberty meetings to see what the group was about but had no plans to join.
If he were a member, he said, he would have to recuse himself to avoid a conflict of interest if the board voted on books Moms for Liberty wanted to pull from school library shelves. Erdossy’s wife Natalie is the vice chair of the Fauquier chapter of Moms for Liberty.
Empowering teachers
Teachers should be free to “hold kids accountable for their actions in school with real consequences,” Campbell said. “Last year, I had a teacher call me about my son and she said, ‘Mr. Campbell, I took your son’s cell phone away.’” The teacher told Campbell that school policy did not allow her to take the phone, but she did it anyway because his son did not put it away when she asked him to do so -- more than once. “I said, ‘You keep it until you decide he needs it back.’
“It shouldn’t be that kids get to dictate their social media use in schools,” Campbell said. “They’re there to learn.” It’s never too soon to teach kids about the real world, where workers cannot play on their cell phones whenever they like, he said.
“I understand that all the kids now think they’re one click away from being famous, but it’s not the social media that’s going to change your life,” Campbell said. “It’s what you learn in school (and) with your peer relationships, how you learn to interact with others.”
That is just one example, Campbell said. “I feel like teachers that I’ve spoken with feel like their hands are tied.”
Civility is a big issue for Campbell. He has attended school board meetings, which during the height of COVID restrictions tended to be loud and sometimes unruly, with people shouting and jeering. That’s no way to be, he said, “You have to take the hostility out of it because in the end we are trying to do what is best for the kids.”
Campbell believes his role in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fauquier has helped prepare him for a seat on the school board because the club showed him how to work with people from all walks of life to reach common goals.
Skilled trades
Campbell would like to see the school district work with local businesses to hire students as paid apprentices during the summer. He also would like to see Fauquier schools’ partnership with Laurel Ridge Community College continue to grow. “Some of those programs could expand to meet what’s coming up in the future,” he said. Courses in telecommunications and GPS are examples.
Some students with special needs thrive in the trades, Campbell said. That includes one of his own children, who is on the autism spectrum and works for an HVAC company.
Special education
Campbell has a special place in his heart for special education teachers. His son is a successful adult because of them, he said. “He lives on his own. He’s self-sufficient and has had the same job for years now.”
Maybe Fauquier schools could go a little further by sponsoring special events for children with special needs, Campbell said. One example he gave was the Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. It’s a special prom night experience honoring children with disabilities. “Some of the kids in regular education get to experience that, but the kids in special education don’t always get those same experiences.”
