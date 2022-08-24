About the candidates

This is the second of two stories about the candidates seeking to represent the Scott District on the Fauquier County School Board. The first can be found here.

Clay CAmpbell

 School board candidate Clay Campbell

Clay Campbell, 50, of New Baltimore, said he is running for a seat on the Fauquier County School Board because he feels a strong calling from God and has a wealth of experience with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fauquier that will help him hit the ground running. This is his first run at public office.

Kindness and respect are at the heart of Campbell’s philosophies about running for the Scott District school board seat. He said, “If you hold the door and you say ‘yes ma’am’ and ‘no ma’am’ and people see that and they start doing that same thing, it changes the way people interact.”

