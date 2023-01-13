Fauquier County School Board on Monday night unanimously agreed to revise the rules for people who speak during citizens’ time, a routine part of every monthly meeting in which people who sign up have three minutes to tell members about their concerns.
Most topics have been fair game for citizens’ time, but from now on public comment will be limited to matters related specifically to Fauquier County Public Schools, and school board members will not directly respond to questions posed during citizens’ time.
In addition, “Comments that are harassing or amount to a personal attack against any identifiable individual, whether board member, staff or student, and have the potential for causing unnecessary delay or disruption to a meeting are not allowed,” according to new language about addressing the board.
The changes basically amount to the school board returning to the same policy it had “for a number of years,” according to board member Donna Grove, Cedar Run District. The school board had been wanting tochange back to the older policy but, “We had been advised that we couldn’t do it legally, and now that decision has been reversed,” she said.
The time limit for speakers remains three minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.