Fauquier County Superintendent of Schools David Jeck and Deputy Superintendent for Instruction Major Warner teamed up April 3 in a video presentation to talk about how instruction would be provided to students while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On April 9, a more detailed FCPS Continuity of Learning Plan was released. The document covers plans and procedures for the fourth marking period.
Jeck likened the planning for this unprecedented situation to "being pushed out of a window and growing your wings on the way down. There's no playbook for this. We have a good emergency plan," he said, but there is no chapter for this.
Electronic devices will be distributed to students who need them through a curbside pickup program. Of the 5,100 households who responded to surveys on the availability of electronic devices and of internet service, 841 reported they had no device and 407 reported no internet access.
A three-phase approach will attempt to get devices into the hands of families. An FCPS Device Distribution Plan -- including an outline of which students would receive priority for the devices -- was also released April 9. The new communication explains that portable hotspots have been ordered by the school division but are not available yet; they are on backorder.
Between 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, April 16, high school students will be able to drive by their schools to pick up Chromebooks (one per family).
Computers for middle school students will be available on April 21 between 10 a.m. and noon, in phase two of the distribution. Parents of elementary school children will be able to pick up devices on April 23, "if deemed necessary by school administrators."
A device request form (included in the Device Distribution Plan) needs to be filled out before computers can be picked up. If parents are unable to pick up the devices at the time specified, other arrangements can be made.
Throughout the explanation by Jeck and Warner, both administrators acknowledged that nothing about the situation the schools find themselves in is ideal. Jeck mentioned, for instance, that the portable hotspots will not work in areas of the county where cell service is poor or non-existent.
There are plans in place to provide other "high-powered" hotspots in parts of the county as well, through specially equipped buses that would be parked throughout the county. As of April 9, the hotspots were not available yet.
"There are going to be bugs, there is going to be frustration," acknowledged Jeck. "This is a time for grace ... be patient, and we'll get through it together … If we run out of devices, we’ll figure it out."
For those students who don't have the capability to use electronic devices despite the school division's efforts to provide them, hard copies of instructional materials will be available. Teachers will submit digital items to school administrative support staff to be copied and mailed to students or picked up in the office, he said.
Instruction is scheduled to resume April 14, but Jeck emphasized that when teachers reach out to students that week, they will have about five days to work out communication tools and fine-tune their teaching methods, Jeck said.
He said he’d like to see both students and teachers, “pause and relax,” use the time to check in with each other and “eliminate angst about what is to come before we officially proceed on April 20.”
Access to teachers will be established based on the needs of students and their families, but Jeck said that teachers will be expected to be available to students at least once a week – to answer students’ questions via email, phone calls, or using an online learning format such as Blackboard Collaborate or Google Meet.
Grading
Jeck summed up the fourth-quarter grading philosophy as an attempt to make the process as easy and stress-free as possible. Pass/fail is the fairest approach, he said. “It’s a universally fair system, and it’s what the state recommends.”
Warner provided details on pass/fail grading and explained that essentially, high school seniors are done with school. Seniors who were not in "good standing" to graduate will be given the opportunity to work through that.
Seniors will receive the letter grades that they had as of March 13, but they have the option to take a “pass,” if that would be more beneficial to their GPA.
For students in grades nine to 11 (and all middle school students taking credit-bearing courses like Spanish 1, French 1, Algebra 1, Geometry, etc.), no work assigned after March 13 will be graded. Work assigned for the fourth marking period will be assigned as a pass/incomplete grade for all classes. The final grade for these students will be a pass/incomplete grade as the default on their transcript. If a letter grade would be more beneficial, students may choose to have the letter grade that was earned by March 13.
For children in grades three to eight, only work issued prior to March 13 will be graded. Final grades will be simply “pass” for non-credit bearing courses.
Warner said that for the school division’s youngest children, in pre-K through second grade, work will not be graded and will be used as review and enrichment purposes only. There will not be a final marking period grade.
Warner said he hoped that students and parents would be able to relax and not worry about grades. “We are trying to meet students’ needs.” He said the school division would like to offer some summer sessions if restrictions are lifted, to fill in some educational gaps.
Jeck encouraged parents to reach out to him with questions and reminded parents that a comprehensive FAQ page may be found on the school division’s coronavirus page on its website.
Nutrition support
Jeck also addressed the effort to feed students while schools are closed. He said that since March 13, 12,000 meals have been distributed through the Grab and Go program to families whose children may be in danger of not having enough to eat. Jeck said that the program will continue as long as supplies are available.
David Graham, the FCPS executive director for administration and planning, explained, “In our hands we have enough food to do two more weeks, but we are pretty much at the mercy of our suppliers. The thing is, every other school district is doing what we are doing, and we are looking for the same stuff everyone else is. We are asking for what we need; we may one get half. We don’t know.”
Graham said that the school district gave out 8,000 meals on March 30 from five locations. “That’s as much as we can sustain.”
He added, “Maybe we’ll get lucky and we’ll get the supplies we need. If not, we’ll give out what we have.”
Jeck also briefly addressed the school budget. Before the pandemic began spreading health and economic uncertainty, the school division was on track to receive robust support from local and state funding. Citing the need to keep taxes flat, the county has since decided not to raise funding for the schools.
Jeck tried to put the situation in perspective. “Some of the things people are worried about pale in comparison to the big questions – like getting kids fed.”
“We are going to have to adjust our budget request.” He said he is hoping the state doesn’t withhold anticipated funds as well, but “we’ll make it work, one way or another.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
