Fauquier County Superintendent of Schools David Jeck and Deputy Superintendent for Instruction Major Warner teamed up Friday night to provide a video in which they answered questions about how instruction would be provided to students while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jeck likened the planning for this unprecedented situation as "being pushed out of a window and growing your wings on the way down. There's no playbook for this. We have a good emergency plan," he said, but there is no chapter for this.
Jeck addressed when and how electronic devices will be distributed to students who need them through a curbside pickup program. Of the 5,100 households who responded to surveys on the availability of electronic devices and of internet service, 841 reported they they had no device and 407 reported no internet access.
A three-phase approach will attempt to get devices and hotspots into the hands of families. There are plans in place to provide other "high-powered" hotspots in parts of the county as well, through specially equipped buses that would be parked throughout the county.
More detailed information will be available beginning April 9.
When teachers reach out to students beginning April 14, they will have a week to work out communication tools and fine-tune their teaching methods, Jeck said.
For those students who don't have the capability to use electronic devices despite the school division's efforts to provide them, hard copies of instructional materials will be available.
"There are going to be bugs, there is going to be frustration," acknowledged Jeck. "This is a time for grace.... be patient, and we'll get through it together."
Warner focused on how students will be graded (mostly pass/fail) and explained that essentially, high school seniors are done with school. Senior who were not in "good standing" to graduate will be given the opportunity to work through that.
Warner gave more details about communication tools teachers will employ. He, like Jeck, stressed that more information will be coming out April 9.
Jeck encouraged parents to reach out to him with questions and reminded parents that a comprehensive FAQ page may be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.