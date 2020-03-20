The Fauquier County School Division is taking this week to regroup.
After hearing from the state superintendent that school divisions were not mandated to set up online learning for all students, school officials took the weekend and the early part of this week to work through what resources they can offer parents to make sure students stay engaged and learning while schools are closed through April 13.
State School Superintendent James Lane announced March 13 that he was instituting an attendance waiver. The waiver states that there will be a period of time during which students will not be required to complete distance learning assignments. The state will waive the school hours missed during the closure.
Fauquier School Superintendent David Jeck said that as a result of the order by the state superintendent, any materials that have been sent home – or those that are made available to parents while schools are closed -- are to be considered optional instructional resources, and no schoolwork is to be assigned or graded.
Major Warner, associate superintendent for instruction, explained that most elementary school students received learning packets on Friday, March 13, before students were released, but middle and high school students may not have received them. “We are taking this week to step back and regroup, to get information to parents. It’s still a work in progress.”
He emphasized that there is no expectation that children complete the assignments. “We are just sharing resources to help parents provide fun, thought-provoking activities for their children…. We are mindful of the [COVID-19] crisis as we provide resources. Learning is not going to look like it does when these kids are in our buildings.”
Warner acknowledged that some school districts were able to provide appropriate technology to their students so online learning could be accomplished, but said, “We are not in a situation to push out technology.”
Instead, he said, the goal is to remove the barrier to engage in learning by providing some ideas for parents. “And if parents can’t do anything else, they can sit down and read with their child or go outside with them and observe nature, talk about what they see and experience.”
Fauquier County parents received an email Thursday afternoon with information from the schools and an assurance that more information will be provided as the closure continues.
The email stated, “During this extended closure, our instructional goal is to provide families with a continuity of learning plan that allows students to access activities that encourage them to read, write and communicate, without creating additional stress or angst. We will provide families with updated information, including tips and supplemental instructional resources, during this unprecedented time.
“The original plan was to give teachers a workday to prepare at school on Monday, March 16. However, the rapidly changing situation meant that our schools would be closed to teaching staff.
“… Activities will be provided across various content areas so each child can have flexibility according to their interests.”
A link to resources on the school website will be updated regularly, said Warner. He added that teachers are providing resources and activities for students to stay connected to their schools and classrooms through communication channels previously established during the school year – by email, text and phone.
He said, “We have asked teachers to update their Blackboard pages and communicate current academic progress to students and their families and to provide parents with additional supplemental materials.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
