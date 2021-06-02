Schoodic makes the most of a mistake by ‘Mystic’ to win the 96th Virginia Gold Cup

Hadden Frost had one mount at the May 29 Virginia Gold Cup.
He made the most of his single riding assignment, winning the 96th running of the commonwealth signature and delivering a 13th career victory in the four-mile classic to trainer Jack Fisher.
Dolly Fisher’s Schoodic powered up the Great Meadow homestretch to win the $50,000 Gold Cup by nearly 6 lengths over Tomgarrow (Gerard Galligan up). Flaming Sword (McLane Hendriks) was third.
Nine went to post at the racecourse near The Plains in what was gauged as the most competitive field in years. Though there was no pari-mutuel betting this year due to the pandemic, honorary favorite status was given to Upland Partners’ Mystic Strike (Tom Garner), two-time stakes winner this season and a four-mile specialist with two prior Pennsylvania Hunt Cup victories.
Renegade River (Barry Foley), winner of the maiden at My Lady’s Manor and the Willowdale stake, controlled the pace from the start, taking the lead over the first of 23 fences as the tightly bunched group raced around the South Rail bend. Royal Ruse (Skylar McKenna) and Schoodic were well-positioned just inside the leader, and it was exactly where Fisher said he wanted Schoodic in the early running. Fisher later said it would put Schoodic in a position to handle what he expected to be a stout challenge from Mystic River.
But, exiting the turn, strategy changed in a single stride.
Mystic River took a misstep and jostled Garner out of the tack.
“He just stumbled after the first bend, and I fell off,” Garner said. “I totally shouldn’t (have) fallen off, but you can’t change that now.”
Frost, who was ahead of the incident when it happened, saw Mystic River running free as the group entered the backstretch. He knows from experience about unexpected dismounts: He and Schoodic slipped and fell on a turn at My Lady’s Manor in mid-April.
He knew the race strategy just changed.
“To beat horses as good as (these) today, you need the right horse underneath you and the team behind you,” he said.
As the riderless Mystic River weaved in and out of the remaining runners, with Renegade River still jumping on the lead, Frost was happy with his position. Renegade River had prevailed by a neck in the 3 ½ mile Willowdale timber stake three weeks ago in their other 2021 meeting, but Frost was certain the four-mile distance would favor Schoodic.
At the 3-mile mark, Frost was thinking “that’s a helluva long way, four miles,” but when he “hit the gas and asked (Schoodic) for a response,” the gelding changed gears.
Frost’s timing was spot on: They made the lead on the North Rail with a quarter-mile to run, extending to almost 6 lengths at the wire.
“I’m very fortunate to be on Jack Fisher’s horses. He knows how to bring a horse up for this effort,” Frost said.
“It’s (especially) great to train for my mom,” added Fisher. He trains out of a farm near his childhood home in Monkton, Maryland. “I’d call Schoodic among the very good timber horses I’ve had, but I won’t compare him to Saluter, not yet.”
Fisher trained, and rode, Virginia-bred Saluter to win six Virginia Gold Cups and four national timber titles racing over 10 seasons in the 1990s. Saluter won $435,000 in purses plus a $100,000 international bonus for winning a race in England.
Schoodic has been nearly as consistent in his 10 seasons, with earnings of $456,000 to date.
The 11-year-old veteran, by Tiznow out of the Hennessy mare Aunt Henny, was winless in five starts on the flat, but was undefeated when swapped to hurdles in the fall of 2013.
Consistency has been his hallmark – Schoodic was freshman titlist at 3, stakes winner at 4, grade 1 placed at 5, graded stakes winner at 6 and 7, grade 1 placed at 8, and won the International Gold Cup at Great Meadow at 9, in 2019 his first season over timber.
The Virginia Gold Cup was his 12th career win in 44 starts.
Current leading trainer and 13-time champion conditioner, Fisher is synonymous with the Gold Cup: he won nine as a rider and, counting Schoodic, 13 as trainer.
Frost, 30, is a native of Devon, England. He grew up in a jump racing family – his grandfather was a trainer, and father Jimmy was a top pro in the 1980s. He won the 1989 English Grand National on Little Polveir, and won two American Breeders’ Cup steeplechases on the English-based Morley Street in 1990 and 1991.
Frost’s younger sister, Bryony, is a top steeplechase jockey in England.
Frost, who first rode on the U.S. ’chase circuit in 2017, is also an international show jumper. He’s had some big racing victories – the International Gold Cup in 2017, ‘18 (Doc Cebu) and ‘19 (Schoodic), but this was his first Virginia Gold Cup win. He was fourth with stakes record-holder Doc Cebu in 2019. Frost did not ride in America in 2020 since travel from Europe was severely restricted.
96th running of the Virginia Gold Cup. Purse: $50,000. Finish time: 8:31 2/5. (Record: Doc Cebu, 8:15 2/5 in 2020)
1. Schoodic, o/Dolly Fisher, t/Jack Fisher, r/Hadden Frost
2. Tomgarrow, o/Leipers Fork Steeplechasers, t/Leslie Young, r/Gerard Galligan
3. Flaming Sword, o/Fat Chance Farm, t/Richard Valentine, r/McLane Hendriks
4. Royal Ruse, o/Charlie Fenwick, t/Sanna Neilson, r/Skylar McKenna
5. Great Road, o/Kinross Farm, t/Joe Davies, r/Teddy Davies
6. Road To Oz, o/Holwood Stable, t/Mark Beecher, r/Graham Watters
7. Renegade River, o/Kiplin Hall, t/Willie Dowling, r/Barry Foley
Lost rider – Mystic Strike, o/Upland Partners, t/Todd McKenna, r/Tom Garner
Pulled up – Jaleo, o/Bruton Street, t/Jack Fisher, r/Connor Hankin
Best of the rest
In the co-featured $50,000 grade 3 David Semmes hurdle handicap, Hudson River Farm’s Galway Kid (Bernie Dalton) returned for a second-straight victory at Great Meadow. The Irish-bred had won the hurdle handicap at the fall meet six months ago, but he faced a stout test Saturday. Assigned 144, Galway Kid was rated 12 pounds less than top-weight Bedrock (Gerard Galligan), four less than the highly-regarded Chief Justice (Jamie Bargary), second in last year’s Semmes.
A winner of three of seven lifetime starts, Galway Kid was one of the horses that trainer Keri Brion took over when her longtime boss, Hall of Fame trainer Jonathan Sheppard retired earlier this year. Ed Swyer – owner of Hudson River Farm – stuck with her through the change.
“It’s been a whirlwind couple of months,” Brion said.
Galway Kid was rated off the early pace, jumping to the lead over the last and prevailing by a neck over second-placed Gibralfaro (Tom Garner). Bedrock was third.
The winning time – 4:05, was 13 seconds off the stake mark – 3:47, ironically, set in 2017 by Schoodic during his hurdle career.
Tom Garner was the meet’s top rider with three winners – The Mean Queen in the allowance, Perfect Tapatino in the maiden and Makkadangdang in the claimer. Irv Naylor was leading owner – Jamie Bargary won the cross-country steeplethon with his Duc de Meran, Skylar McKenna partnering his Mighty Mark to win the apprentice rider hurdle.
Complete results, more photos and an on-demand recap show can be found at nationalsteeplechase.com.
