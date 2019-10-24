The seventh annual “Cartoonists Draw Blood” event will take place in Gainesville on Saturday, Oct. 26. Several leading cartoonists from the D.C. area will be there to draw a complimentary sketch for everyone who gives blood. The event is at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 8213 Linton Hall Road, in Gainesville.
Organizer Carolyn Belefski, chair of the Washington, D.C. chapter of the National Cartoonists Society, developed the idea because “it is a great opportunity for cartoonists to use their skills in a positive way and connect with the local community. Additionally, when we did the blood drive last fall, we saved the lives of up to 90 strangers and the American Red Cross asked us to do another drive!”
The day is sponsored by Cartoonists Draw Blood, American Red Cross, National Cartoonists Society’s D.C. chapter, and Holy Trinity Catholic Church; the featured cartoonists scheduled to appear are Al Goodwyn, Carolyn Belefski, Hannah Churn and Matt Rawson.
Blood donors can sign up for appointments every 15 minutes between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. To donate blood, please email drive coordinators Belefski and Troy-Jeffrey Allen at cartoonistsdrawblood@gmail.com with your preferred appointment time. Walk-ins are also welcome on Oct. 26. Halloween costumes are encouraged, but not required. When donating blood, be sure to drink plenty of fluids, include iron-rich foods in your diet, bring a list of medications you are taking, and bring a photo ID.
