While some owners eschew brick and mortar stores in favor of selling online, Ida Saunders is doing the opposite; she began her home décor business online but recently opened a Saunders Design showroom in Catlett.
Saunders jumped at the opportunity to rent space at 9221 Elk Run Road. She’s in unit #3 of a commercial row that has Cedar Run Antique Center as a neighbor.
Saunders has a comfortable office adjoining a showroom that has two tiers of tables, mirrors, lamps, dressers, plates and cups, glassware, farmhouse style bowls and a 1930s radio on display.
Much of her inventory comes from estate and auction purchases. They’re either “vintage” – at least 50 years old --- or antique – 100 years old.
Her clientele ranges in age but includes those who are younger than “vintage” age.
“Younger people like old stuff,” said Saunders.
She often paints the furniture to give it a fresher appearance. Her approach to choice of color “all depends on the style of the piece and my mood at the moment.”
She explains on her website, saundersdesign.shop, that “colors play a key role in setting a tone for different vintage groupings.”
Her furniture stock has refurbished and versatile chalk paint vintage furniture. “My pieces are from classic modern chic to shabby chic with a unique custom look,” Saunders says on the website.
Items for sale currently on the website include a French Folding Hollywood Regency table for $100, a French country desk for $165, two Victorian style chairs for $100 and a vintage harp one shelf table for $95.
Saunders opened the shop on Aug. 3. Business has been “pretty good so far,” she said.
The hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Appointments on Sunday can be arranged.
She accepts major credit cards, cash and PayPal payments. She doesn’t have a delivery service.
Saunders lives in Manassas with her husband, who retired from the military and now works for the federal government. She grew up in central Virginia.
Saunders started selling through the Etsy.com website in 2012. Etsy is a site where sellers post their vintage, handcrafted and custom products for sale.
“This started out as a hobby when I was working full time at a dental office,” Saunders explained. Now it’s become a fulltime enterprise.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
