The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday for parts of the area, including Fauquier County.
Snow, fleet and freezing rain is expected, the National Weather Service advisory said. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are expected, according to the advisory.
Precipitation will begin as snow before transitioning to sleet and freezing rain and to rain later in the day, according to the National Weather Service.
The winter weather advisory is in effect for Fauquier County, Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park, Loudoun County, Warren County, Clarke County and Frederick, Maryland.
