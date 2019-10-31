Old Town Warrenton’s Sandy’s Kitchen is closing Nov. 1. Owner Sandy Freeman said the shop is in a “tough location” at 19 Culpeper St., about half a block off Main Street.
Her dine-in and take out restaurant was open just six months. She took over the space where Divine Swine, another restaurant, operated for seven months. Prior to that, Black Bear Mercantile, an upscale butcher shop, survived for 11 months.
“We had to pull the sign off Main Street, then business dropped 20 percent. We really needed that 20 percent,” said Freeman, who talked while she filled orders during lunchtime Thursday.
A sandwich board sign on Main Street alerting passersby to Sandy’s Kitchen ran afoul of the town’s sign ordinance. Freeman and the owners of Gateau’s across the street on Culpeper and of Vallie’s Vintage Jewelry shop on 3rd Street say customers can’t find them.
The town’s sign ordinance allows a sandwich board sign within 10 feet of the business it serves. A sign on Main Street for a business down a side street isn’t allowed.
Freeman said her sign was told she needed to take her Main Street sign down in June or July.
“I think I could have limped along” without the 20 percent loss in business, which she attributes to the lack of a sign on Main Street. “It takes about a year to get established” after a store opens, she said.
“It’s a loss to the town,” said Steve Modley of Warrenton, who said he’s been a lover of Freeman’s cooking since her days at Claire’s at the Depot restaurant.
Modley said he’s bought food at Sandy’s Kitchen a few times each month.
“I’ve probably tried about 60 percent of the menu,” said Modley. “You can’t go wrong with Sandy’s cooking.”
Freeman promoted on her Facebook page daily offerings such as Thai peanut soup, a smoked pork barbecue sandwich, Southern Po Boy sandwich, white bean and ham soup, a pulled pork burrito with slaw and cheddar, a reuben sandwich and pho – a Vietnamese soup.
She alerted her customers on Facebook about the impending closure.
“It is with a heavy heart that Sandy’s Kitchen will be closing this Friday, Nov. 1.
I cannot thank [enough] all my loyal patrons who supported me along the way. You all have made this experience a blast!
Thank you to my friends who supported this endeavor all along, I couldn’t have done it without your support, you know who you are. And
A very special thank you to my loving and supportive wife who was by my side through this adventure. You’re the Best!
Thank you all!!
All good things must come to an end.
When one door closes, another opens.
New chapter, new adventures.”
Freeman said she’s scouting other job opportunities.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
