Brian Roeder, owner of Barrel Oak Winery and Farm Taphouse in Deleplane, has decided to postpone presenting his special exception request for a proposed lodge and restaurant to the board of supervisors. The proposal had been on the agenda for the supervisors’ Feb. 13 meeting.
In order to realize his plan, Roeder needs two special exceptions to operate a resort and host events and two special exceptions to allow a below-ground sewage treatment facility and above-ground water storage and treatment facilities.
The Sanctuary at Barrel Oak, which if approved would be located at 3677 Grove Lane in Delaplane, was proposed to the planning commission in October 2019 as a 42-room lodge with guest dining facilities and a maximum of 78 events per year for up to 160 attendees. The planning commission voted 3-2 not to recommend the plan to supervisors.
Speakers who argued in front of the planning commission for denial said that Roeder’s plan was out of step with the rural area; would exacerbate noise and traffic already generated by Barrel Oak Winery and other wineries nearby; had incomplete information on the ability to provide water and sewage; and was better suited within a service district, rather than two miles outside the one encompassing Marshall.
Speakers who were opposed included private residents as well as representatives of the Piedmont Environmental Council, Mosby Heritage Area Association, Citizens for Fauquier County and the Fauquier Countryside Preservation Group, which formed this year to oppose Roeder’s plan.
Roeder decided to delay putting the plan before the supervisors for several months after the planning commission decision, but until Tuesday, Feb. 4, it was on the agenda to be heard at the Feb. 13 meeting.
Roeder wrote to Adam Shellenberger, chief of county planning, stating, “I am requesting that our request for a special exception for the property located at 3677 Grove Lane in Delaplane, Virginia, currently scheduled to be heard by the Fauquier Board of Supervisors, be delayed and removed from the scheduled meeting agenda for Feb. 14.”
In an email Feb. 5, Roeder explained, “I do not believe that there are enough votes at this time to approve my resort proposal. It remains my hope that Fauquier will find new ways to encourage and support the livelihood of farmers and small business owners in Fauquier. If we fail to do so, our farmlands will continue to be converted into mansions on large parcels and isolated subdivisions on smaller clustered parcels.
“This process causes the loss of our invaluable rural identity while increasing property taxes and converting Fauquier into a commuter-based bedroom community. I love Fauquier and I will continue to fight to prevent this outcome by advocating for thoughtful economic development, both in our Service Districts and on select, well-chosen parcels in the countryside capable of feeding direct-to-consumer sales revenues to our farmers.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@rearl@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.