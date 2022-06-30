Get your passport ready, Sam Rodman.
Rodman, a 2021 Liberty High graduate, will represent the United States in the World U20 Track and Field championships Aug. 1-6 in Cali, Columbia. He will be competing in the 800-meter run.
Rodman punched his ticket to the international meet by finishing a very close second Saturday in the U.S. U20 champion meet at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.
Rodman recently completed his freshman year at Princeton University, winning the Ivy League gold medal before earning first-team all-America honors June 25 in the NCAA Division I championships. Rodman placed seventh in that meet with a new Princeton school record of one minute, 46.96 seconds.
He was one of eight starters in Saturday’s 800-meter final and found himself in fourth place at the 400-meter mark after an opening lap of 57.31 seconds, and trailed Josh Jones of Northwood University (56.76), Miles Brown of the University of Michigan (56.92) and Myles Plummer of the Speed Skills Track Club (57.06).
Rodman quickened his pace to cover the next 200 meters in 27.58, the best of all runners. He continued accelerating over the final 200 in 26.03, the best final increment.
The Princeton Tiger could not catch Brown in the final strides, with Brown recording a razor thin margin of 1:50.90-1:50.91. The top two place winners in each event will compete in Columbia.
