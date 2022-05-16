Sam Fisher once again is in the wrestling spotlight.
Now a Virginia Tech sophomore, the former Fauquier High star captured the 86-kilogram (190 pounds) U20 freestyle championship on May 1 at the United States Marine Corps U.S. Open held in Las Vegas.
Fisher won six consecutive matches over two days en route to the crown. Fisher outscored his foes by a combined 60-9 on the strength of four technical falls and two decisions.
In an interview with USA Wrestling following the final, Fisher said he’s been honing his craft by focusing on details. "When I do that, I'm a pretty damn good wrestler. I feel I did that the whole tournament,” he said. "I was just excited to end on a good note."
Fisher is the only Fauquier County wrestler ever to win four Virginia High School League state championships, but he’s faced adjustments in college.
"My freshman year was rough, I was down...in a dry spell," he recalled, pointing to a 0-6 record. "I lost most of those matches by one or two points. It definitely was mentally frustrating, but it's all part of the learning process."
Fisher credits the coaching staff at Virginia Tech for the guidance and time to refocus this year while he was a redshirt.
"They were there for me the whole way to get me back on my feet. They have given me the tools to perform my best," he said appreciatively.
His championship also advances him to the finals of the Junior World Team Trials June 3-5 in Geneva, Ohio. That event determines the US representative at the Junior World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Aug. 15-21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.