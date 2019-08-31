It is frustrating to see disasters coming and not know what you can do.
The Salvation Army wants you to know that you can make a real difference for survivors whenever disasters hit.
Over the last three years the local Salvation Army has deployed teams to comfort and care for disaster survivors in Texas, Georgia and Florida, the group said in a news release.
The Salvation Army is holding a training on Sept. 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the PATH Foundation “to equip new volunteers who would like to help in time of need,” according to the news release.
“We selected Sept. 11 because after the September 11 attacks, the Salvation Army was the lead agency to provide meals to survivors and first responders,” the news release said. “We will continue or commitment to serving those in crisis through this training and, if needed, sending teams assist future survivors this hurricane season. “
The “Introduction to Disaster Services” course “provides participants with an overview of The Salvation Army's mission and its role within disaster work.”
Attending this class does not obligate you to become a volunteer with The Salvation Army, according to the news release. But the class is required for Disaster Services volunteers.
Light snacks will be provided.
The training will be held at the PATH Foundation, 321 Walker Drive, #301, Warrenton.
RSVP to Yina.Caver@uss.salvationarmy.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.