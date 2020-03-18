As the coronavirus spreads in Virginia, the Salvation Army is helping kids battle cabin fever and providing safe access to food and commodities.
The Salvation Army is delivering "boxes of fun" to treat children who are stuck at home. Each box contains art supplies, board games, activity sheets, candy and children’s devotions. Volunteers will build the boxes on Thursday, March 19, and Lt. Rachel Martin will deliver boxes to the first group of children that afternoon.
The first target population are children who participate in The Salvation Army’s weekly children’s program, Youth Downtown. Next week, families in need will be able to pick up boxes of fun from the Salvation Army pantries, while supplies last.
Lt. Jared Martin, commanding officer of The Salvation Army of the Virginia Piedmont, said in a press release that Salvation Army pantries provide free food and commodities to clients one on one. "This method is especially helpful to those who would like to avoid large crowds," he said, adding, "Our social worker cleans the client area every hour."
The Culpeper pantry in The Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service is at 133 E Culpeper St, next to Uncle Elder’s BBQ, and is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Warrenton pantry and store at 62 Waterloo St. is open Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m..
Martin said that anyone who would like to help financially can give online at VirginiaSalvationArmy.org/VAPiedmont. Those wishing to donate new children’s art supplies, food or commodities, may take donations to The Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service, or The Salvation Army Family Store in Warrenton. Those who would like to volunteer may call or write Yina Caver at 540-349-8076 and Yina.Caver@uss.salvationarmy.org.
Donations
Online: VirginiaSalvationArmy.org/VAPiedmont
Donate by phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY
Mail checks to: The Salvation Army P.O. BOX 3474 Warrenton, VA 20188
Checks may be made payable to The Salvation Army of the Virginia Piedmont.
