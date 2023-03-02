William “Bill” Benner, born in Warrenton in 1935, helped launch the Warrenton Ruritans in 1967 and has remained a loyal member ever since. At a recent meeting, members awarded him with the Ruritans’ highest honor: The Tom Downing Fellowship.
For 55 years, the Warrenton Ruritan Club has improved the community and built a better America through fellowship, goodwill and community service, Benner said. The Tom Downing award is named for one of the co-founders of Ruritan. Along with Jack Gwaltney, in 1928 Downing recognized the need for an organization where community leaders could meet and discuss ways to make their community a better place.
For decades, funds raised by the club were disbursed to organizations and people in need throughout the community, most notably through student scholarships. At its peak, the Warrenton club awarded 10 $1,000 scholarships to Fauquier High School students.
Residents who reserve the large pavilion on the hill at Rady Park for family gatherings and birthday parties have Benner and the Ruritans to thank for that, as well.
These days, Ruritans can be found at community events such as First Fridays, the Spring Festival and high school football games. At one time, they provided safety and security for fans until that responsibility was taken over by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
The Warrenton Ruritan Club also helps Future Farmers of America students who need assistance with travel costs to participate in national competitions, and the Ruritans sponsor two Fauquier Community Theatre performances each year. They have been seen ringing the bell for the Salvation Army during the holidays and have built and distributed duck houses around the county to support the local duck population.
Benner has been there through it all. He has seen the community change over the years and watched as more residents commute out of town.
“I know they don’t necessarily want to attend a club meeting after their evening commute home,” he said. Club member numbers have dwindled to only 15 from a high of 40.
Benner and his wife, Margaret Lee Kidwell, were graduates of Warrenton High School. The couple married when they were 18, then bought land near his parents and built a home where they raised their four children – Steve, Don, Jennifer and Amy – and where Benner still lives.
Some of Benner’s fondest memories include Ruritan fundraisers such as turkey shoots and circuses. One year, Ruritan members were called to help the circus leave town after an intense storm. “We pushed the cars out of the mud, but the elephants had to push the trucks,” he recalled.
Benner never had to worry about an evening commute. He followed in his father’s footsteps and farmed cattle and hogs. When he wasn’t farming, he was a postal carrier assigned to the county’s rural routes. His wife, who passed away in 2021, was a beautician. The couple was married for 67 years and never saw a reason to leave Warrenton.
“My parents’ farm was just up the road from us, and her parents bought the house next door. It would get a little hot around here,” joked Benner.
Benner said he is content to continue meeting his fellow Ruritans each month and welcomes other community members to join him.
To join the Ruritan Club, contact Jeff Cahall at jpcahall@verizon.net. Meetings are on the third Thursday of the month at the Bethel United Methodist Church from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.