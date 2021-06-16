RRHD announces COVID-19 walk-in clinics

Effective immediately, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District will offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccines on specific days at each local health department in the district. Residents may walk-in (no appointment necessary) to receive COVID-19 vaccines on the following dates:
Orange Health Department, 450 N. Madison Road, Orange -- Every Wednesday, from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
Madison Health Department, 1480 N. Main St., Suite A, Madison -- Every Wednesday, from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
Rappahannock Health Department, 338A Gay St., Washington -- First and third Friday of the month, 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
Culpeper Health Department, 640 Laurel St., Culpeper – Second and fourth Friday of the month, 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
Fauquier Health Department, 330 Hospital Drive, Warrenton - First and third Friday of the month, 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
