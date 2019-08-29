For the past several years, the Warrenton Rotary Club has participated in local food drives by planting a variety of vegetables at the Fauquier Community Farm off Meetze Road in the spring, and then returning in the late summer for the harvest. The project is managed by the farm’s executive director, Jim Hankins.
Last year, the crop was peppers of all sorts; this year’s harvest was much larger – watermelons, both seedless and with seeds.
Planted within black plastic, the seedings grew, with vines and fruit soon covering the ground. As Hankins noted, “If the watermelon has a yellow spot on the bottom, it’s ready to go.”
On Aug. 21, a crew of Rotarians helped by family members braved the hot sun to harvest approximately 2,000 pounds of watermelons, which were loaded on Hankins’ truck and taken to a storage building on the farm.
From there, the watermelons will be distributed to food banks in Fauquier and Rappahannock counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.