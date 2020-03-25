An effort to prevent Columbia Gas from building a new point-of-delivery facility near the intersection of Riley Road and Forrest Drive appears to have been successful. Although no plans have been finalized, the company announced earlier this month that the original site is no longer the “preferred location” for its new facility.
The originally proposed site is between the Marstella Estates and Rock Springs neighborhoods on the west side of Riley Road. After several meetings with company representatives and a concerted grassroots campaign led by Diana Hardy, whose property abuts the original site, the company says it is now seeking an alternative site. Columbia Gas officials have declined to disclose its location or whether it is zoned industrial or agricultural.
“The new preferred site is not located along Riley Road nor in the Brookside community,” said Columbia Gas representative Monique Finneran, “but rather in a non-residential zoned area.”
A point-of-delivery facility draws natural gas from a pipeline – in this case, the existing TC Energy transmission line that cuts through Fauquier County – for local distribution.
“We just want to get this away from homes,” said Hardy, who along with other local residents is concerned that the installation of the facility would be a safety risk to residents close by, and that home values would significantly decrease because of the presence of an industrial facility in the neighborhood.
The new system would replace an existing facility, built in 1975, located on the east side of Riley Road near Dumfries Road. The existing facility serves about 3,400 customers, about its maximum capacity. The new facility could serve as many as 7,000 customers.
Columbia Gas purchased an easement on the originally proposed site last year. Even with the easement secured, the firm would have needed to obtain a special exemption from the county to build the facility on a site zoned residential, which would require a recommendation from the planning commission and approval by the board of supervisors along with public hearings. Supervisor Holder Trumbo (Scott District) said he opposes the originally proposed location based on local residents’ concerns.
Hardy along with The Coalition Against Residential PODs, the group of about 10 residents formed to oppose the original plan, now take the position that the existing facility at Riley Road and Dumfries Road should be decommissioned when the new facility is built.
“The bottom line is,” Hardy said, “I don’t even want [the existing point-of-delivery system] by my neighbors down the street,” adding that “we’ve now expanded our fight.”
As to why a new facility is needed, the Columbia Gas website says: “The existing POD is undersized for current market demands, uses an older style of equipment that generates more noise than necessary, and does not provide adequate access for maintenance and safety inspections.”
Hardy does not dispute the need for a new facility, only that it should be located away from homes and other occupied structures. “My preference would be in an industrial area,” though she said she is not categorically opposed to a facility being located in an agricultural district if the landowners and neighbors consent.
