Robson-led Fauquier girls track team makes history, wins Class 4 indoor state title

Fauquier's girls track contingent to the Class 4 state championships was small but mighty.
The Falcon crew had only six athletes perform in Monday's meet at Liberty University, but they didn't need any help to win the school's and county's first-ever state team indoor track championship. Fauquier's girls accounted for seven gold medals in 15 events, adding three silvers and a bronze.
The victorious girls tallied 101 points to 77.5 for Blacksburg. Hanover (61), Loudoun County (41) and Louisa (31) filled out the top five schools among the 28 scoring. Kettle Run, with one silver medal and two bronze, placed 10th with 20 points. Liberty's girls scored three points for a tie for 26th.
Fauquier senior Stephanie Robson was the team leader, finishing with three gold medals. She cleared five feet, two inches for the high jump win, adding titles in the triple jump (39-4.5) and long jump (17-9.5).
"I'm ecstatic,"said Fauquier coach Quentin Jones. "The ladies did an outstanding job today."
On the boys side, Liberty senior Sam Rodman was the county's top dog. He successfully defended his state championship in the 1,000 meters, winning in two minutes, 30.41 seconds. Patrick Henry (Ashland) won the boys crown, 71-60, over Pulaski, with Blacksburg (59) and Grafton (56) close behind in the 27-school field.
Liberty scored 18 points for an 11th-place tie, and Fauquier took 18th with 14 points.
The pre-meet performance sheets predicted Fauquier would win handily. Being typical coaches, the Falcon staff took nothing for granted, but other schools noticed when Fauquier flexed its muscles early.
"It was funny," Jones said, recalling when the results for the high and triple jump events and the 3,200-meter relay were posted for a quick 36 points. "It wasn't just us. The reaction from several other teams was 'You guys just won the state.'
"It was nice to hear other people say that," he admitted after the early avalanche of points.
"I would say by the 1,600 and 500," Jones responded when asked when he felt comfortable. "That's where I could breathe some fresh air. I like to wait until I know before I gloat," he laughed.
Still, Jones said he needed time to process the realization Fauquier had just earned its first state track title since the girls won outdoors in 2005 after a boys outdoor trophy in 2004.
"Sometimes it takes a moment for that stuff to sink in," Jones recalled. "We were handing the trophy around, and [assistant] Mark Scott had it in his hands and said 'I just want to hold onto this just a bit longer. It's been a long time.' "That's when it hit me. 'Wow, we just won a state championship.'
"I'm very happy for my coaches. [Some of] these guys have been with me 15 years, putting in work year in and year out. It was very pleasing to sit there and soak it in."
(subhead)
Alyssa Robson, relays win gold
Besides Stephanie Robson’s three titles, Alyssa, her sister, was the 55-meter hurdle champion in 8.75 seconds. Alyssa also was second in the triple jump (37-7.25) and the long jump bronze medalist (17-2.25). The junior also combined with Cassidy Scott, Kiki Wine and Abby Gray to win the meet-ending 1600-meter relay in 4:13.65.
Aubrey Fernandez avenged a narrow Region C loss in the 500 by defeating Heritage's Asia Thomas by two-tenths of a second in 1:19.17. Fernandez, Scott, Wine and Gray had opened the running events with a 15-second victory in the 3200 relay at 10:07.73.
Wine was the 1000-meter runner-up (3:09.69). with Scott second at 1,600 meters (5:14.71). Gray also scored in the 1000 in eighth (3:24.40).
Kettle Run's Colleen Schaner cleared 11 feet for second in the pole vault. Teammate Ashley Nickerson was third at 9-6. Cougar Nia Rogers was the shot put bronze medalist with a throw of 34-9.
Liberty's points came from Kayla Lopez's sixth in the 3,200, finishing in 12:23.57.
(subhead)
Boys results
Rodman claimed his second-straight state championship with his strong 1,000 victory and combined with Matthew Paratore, Jacob Phelps and Gabe Sealock for third in the 3,200 relay in 8:20.31. Owen Rogers joined Paratore, Phelps and Rodman for the eighth and final scoring slot in the 1,600 relay in 3:41.12. Phelps was eighth in the 500 in 1:10.87.
Jackson Schreher was the top Fauquier boy performer with his third-place pole vault of 12-6. Peter Paccassi finished sixth in the 1,600 (4:36.80), with Darrien Mascall sixth in the long jump (19-9.75). Paul Heisler's shot put throw of 44-0.5 put him seventh.
