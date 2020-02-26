Robotics teams who qualified for a state championship tournament later this month gathered at the Warrenton Community Center on Feb. 15 for a warm-up scrimmage.
The teams compete in FIRST Tech Challenge, a competition for students in grades seven to 12 to “design, build, program and operate robots in a head-to-head challenge,” according to the organization’s website.
The teams present at the scrimmage – FROGbots (Gainesville), Lord of the Bricks (Richmond), LOGICoyote (Lenexa), Good Enough (Springfield) and The League of Incompetent Gentlemen (Springfield) – will be part of up to 56 teams competing at the FIRST state championship in Mechanicsville on Feb. 22.
