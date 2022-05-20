In this article, residents’ names have been changed to protect their identities.
On Tuesday, April 26, a small replica of a tan and white dog was removed from its box. Its “on” button was flipped before it was presented to four residents, each with a dementia diagnosis, who were enjoying the morning in the facility sunroom at the Noble Senior Living facility on Alexandria Pike in Warrenton.
Betty was the first to hold the robotic dog and she immediately reacted to its barking and wagging tail. She began to quietly sing and talk to the dog, and it was decided that the small dog was a male because of its blue bandana. When others in the room tried to get the dog’s attention, Betty said she didn’t want him to jump from her lap.
But she passed the dog to Julie, who had a similar reaction.
Sitting quietly in the corner of the room watching the other residents was Carol. When it was her turn to hold the dog, she brought her face toward it and rubbed her cheek against the soft fur. Carol then began to share memories from her childhood with the other residents and guests. “We had mares and stallions, and I don’t know how many dogs and cats. I had to take care of all of them, while my husband went to work,” she said with a laugh.
New activities director Tracy Laclair wiped a tear from her eye when she heard Carol share those memories. “I have never seen her engage like that. She is hard of hearing. With her hearing and wearing masks she becomes easily frustrated and has reverted to not saying much.”
No one had heard the story of the mares and stallions until that moment.
Jim was the next one to hold the dog -- but not for long because Carol wanted him back. She moved the dog, which she named Jasper, to her walker and got up to take him for a walk.
While the response to the dog at Noble Senior Living is anecdotal, it is the reaction that Ellen Phipps, director of Aging Together and Kathi Walker, Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Board ombudsman, were hoping to see. “What we have witnessed today supports the evidenced-based data,” Phipps said.
Of the 16 robotic pets (both cats and dogs) that have been purchased through a Northern Piedmont Community Foundation grant for $2,500, five have been distributed to Fauquier senior living facilities -- Brookside Rehab & Nursing Center; the Carriage House at The Villa at Suffield Meadows; Blue Ridge Christian Home and Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Phipps and Walker are hopeful that the other facilities are experiencing similar results.
The science behind robotic pets
“Early on in COVID, we quickly recognized that the isolation caused by the lockdown would have negative consequences for older adults living in long-term care facilities,” Phipps said. “We purchased 22 iPads for long-term care facilities in our region -- residents were able to navigate the technology with some help. We were pleased with the impact as this was the only way some residents were able to interact with family members.
“We then looked for additional ways that technology could help with social isolation. So, we decided we wanted to try the pets. We were aware of other facilities and organizations having success with the pets and wanted to try the robotic dogs for residents who have a dementia diagnosis.”
Phipps explained that the healthy human brain contains tens of billions of neurons — specialized cells that process and transmit information via electrical and chemical signals. They send messages between different parts of the brain, and from the brain to the muscles and organs of the body. Alzheimer’s disease disrupts this communication among neurons, resulting in loss of function and cell death. Dementia causes a breakdown of neural synapsis that over time causes a disconnect between the person and other people, objects and places. While a younger person may not understand how the robotic dog, which looks very much like a toy, would enliven a resident, dementia causes a person to transcend that confusion, and they simply enjoy what they believe to be a small dog. Clinical studies also indicate that robotic pets can be a source of comfort, can decrease agitation and can decrease feelings of loneliness in patients with dementia.
Phipps and Walker worked together on the NPCF grant. “Aging Together submitted the grant to NPCF after doing the research. We work very closely with over 150 partner organizations, particularly the Area Agency on Aging. Kathi identified the facilities that could benefit and arranged to deliver the pets,” said Phipps.
