Walking up to Friday’s football game at Culpeper’s Broman Field, there was a roped off area with a battered mini-van with missing windows that said “Beat Kettle Run” on it, spray-painted in orange and green.
It was in demolition derby condition after Culpeper fans had taken whacks with a sledgehammer.
Perhaps Culpeper fans want to batter it even more now that the game is over.
Kettle Run was a big winner Friday, 28-14.
The Cougars won the first half. They won the second half. They had better play at quarterback, wide receiver and running back.
Defensively they were lights out, and the offensive line was equally solid.
Kettle Run was not to be denied in its relatively easy win that ended a nine-game losing streak.
Staring at the strong likelihood of an 0-10 season if they lost, the Cougars made sure that didn’t happen. They’re now 1-8 and as happy as clams.
“Oh, it’s a great feeling. We struggled this year a lot. We’re starting to build more chemistry,” said quarterback Elijah Chumley. “We’re a very young team. I’m looking forward to next year.”
“Moments tonight that’s the team I thought we were gonna be all year,” said coach Charlie Porterfield. “We put a whole game together and got a win, especially at this point in the season when it’s easy for these guys to say, ‘I’m not gonna do this anymore,’’ or ‘We’ve got a week left, I’m gonna move on to basketball,’’’ he said.
Sophomore receiver Jacob Robinson, making his case for team MVP if one is awarded, caught an 87-yard touchdown pass from Elijah Chumley on the Cougars’ third play of the game to get the victory party started.
The Cougars scored another touchdown on their second possession, going 89 yards to make it 13-0 on Chumley’s 28-yard pass to A.J. Williams.
Culpeper closed to 13-7 by halftime but the Cougars’ defense gave the Devils nothing in the third quarter. Kettle Run closed out the win with two fourth quarter TDs by Darian Lambert and Peyton Mehaffey.
For the Cougars it was a resounding victory.
After the game, while Porterfield was talking to reporters, an assistant coach came up and told him the players were waiting, apparently impatiently, for their coach to speak to them.
“They’re hyped,” the coach said. They wanted to celebrate.
Later a large “WHOOOOP” was heard from the locker room.
“He was so hyped, just like all of us,” Chumley said of Porterfield, who has watched his team get overpowered by Northwestern District contenders Liberty, Millbrook and James Wood, and hang tough in losses to Heritage, Brentsville, Liberty, Fauquier and Handley.
Chumley got the start at QB after playing well in a 28-21 loss to Handley the previous week.
A junior lefthander who has been sharing the job with freshman Peyton Mehaffey, Chumley completed his first six passes for two TDs and finished 8-of-17 for 152 yards. He ran 14 times for 58 yards.
Mehaffey also got some time, which is part of Porterfield’s two-QB plan, and added a 55-yard TD run and also had a two-point conversion run.
The use of QB runs was evident with 16 attempts by Chumley and Mehaffey combined. “We’ve done that in the past with the other two Chumleys (Casen/Gabe) that we’ve had,” Porterfield said. “It gives us an extra runner. It's less banging that our running backs have to do. Any time you have a quarterback who’s a threat, it opens up the offense much more.”
Junior running back Darian Lambert looks like a key piece going forward. He also had a nice game, running eight times for 86 yards and a 31-yard third quarter TD. Senior Brandon Strickland ran 11 times for 54 yards.
And what’s not to love about sophomore wideout Robinson, whose unbelievable early score made this a safer win.
Robinson went out on a 10-yard slant route and ended up running and running and running for an 87-yard score as he bobbled the ball, controlled it, then found himself behind the defense sprinting for the end zone like Usain Bolt.
Robinson probably gave his first-ever first media interview in describing his pivotal moment.
“I saw the ball coming my way. I tried to one-hand catch it, thought I lost it, caught it and from there on it was a touchdown,” he said.
Chumley sounded in awe. “I just kind of threw it and let him go make a play. He’s a talented receiver, especially for only a sophomore,” Chumley said.
Like Kettle Run, Culpeper (1-8) has frequently been competitive in its losses, so this figured to be a tossup, with the loser likely finishing eighth and last in the district. Culpeper's lone win came against Monticello in Week Two, so they've now lost seven in a row.
Kettle Run’s defense harassed the Culpeper offense into a dreadful night. Two-way star Riley Harrison had a strong game with 12 carries for 83 yards. Harrison's 34-yard TD run made it 13-7 and keep Culpeper hopes alive.
But the Blue Devils continued to display problems moving the ball in the second half.
With the outcome still in doubt, the Blue Devils’ best chance came they reached Kettle Run’s 42 midway through the third quarter, but a holding penalty moved them back and they ended up punting.
The Culpeper passing game was a non-factor as quarterback Jojo Crenshaw, a basketball star, was 0-for-7 in the first half and finished 5-for-21 for 66 yards. Crenshaw hit Josh Plaster for a late 24-yard TD pass to close out the scoring with 1:15 left.
Porterfield said his defense was the gateway to victory.
“I think they’ve played really well all year long. Tonight offensively we were able to keep the ball out of Culpeper’s hands a little bit more and that made the defense that much better,” he said.
The 28 points was the team’s second highest total of the year and they're now 6-1 lifetime vs. Culpeper.
The win meant the 0-10 season Kettle Run had its first year in 2008 will not be repeated. Plus, the Cougars are previewing an attitude that will carry into next year.
“The kids have been locked in since day one and came to work this week and it showed,” said Porterfield.
“There’s always next year. We're looking to rebuild,” said Robinson. “I love it, it was a great team effort tonight.“
