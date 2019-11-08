The sidewalk contractor for the Town of Warrenton will be working on the sidewalk on W. Lee Street between Ashby Street and Culpeper Street on the Courthouse side today, Friday, Nov. 8.
There will be no parking through 5 p.m. The lane closest to the Curcuit Courthouse will be closed/blocked off. Alternate traffic routes will be Ashby Street, Culpeper Street or through the town’s parking lot A. Drivers are asked to please use caution in this area.
Beginning Friday night at 6 p.m., Mullins Markings is scheduled to do pavement marking in several locations in the town. The following parking lots/streets will be temporarily closed; they will be re-opened once the marking is complete:
- Municipal parking lot at the intersection of South 5th Street and Lee Street.
- Intersection of Lee Highway and Blackwell Road.
- West Shirley Avenue/Broadview Avenue/Va. 211 intersection.
- East Shirley Avenue from the traffic circle to Culpeper Street.
Signage and flaggers will be used for traffic control. Drivers are asked to use extreme caution while in these areas so that the roads remain safe for the contractors and all pedestrians and vehicular traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.