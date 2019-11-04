Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-5th, urged Republicans in Fauquier County to keep up the fight for their candidates in the final days before Tuesday’s election.
Riggleman spoke to a crowd of about 20 outside Fauquier County Republican headquarters Saturday afternoon. The Republican congressman had come from Louisa County, where he joined Vice President Mike Pence to promote the proposed U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a trade deal the Trump administration says will create jobs in the U.S.
“I’m feeling it. I’m feeling the love,” said Riggleman in answer to a shout from the crowd that he’s loved in Fauquier. He’s mid-way through his first term in Congress. Most of Fauquier is within the 5th congressional district.
Riggleman stood shoulder to shoulder with Rep. Michael Webert, R-18th, and candidate D.J. Jordan facing the small gathering. Webert is seeking a fifth term in the House of Delegates in a race against Democrat Laura Galante. Jordan is trying to unseat Democrat Elizabeth Guzman as delegate for the 31st District, which includes parts of Fauquier and Prince William counties.
“Turnout is absolutely essential,” Webert told the crowd, urging voters to go to the polls on Tuesday.
Webert defended Jordan’s service on the Virginia Board of Social Services, a volunteer board Jordan served on as a member until 2017. The board oversees programs related to child welfare, food stamps and temporary aid to needy families. Opposition political ads charge that he missed 58 percent of the board’s meetings over a two-year period. He told the Prince William Times his attendance record was 80 percent over four years and that the ones he missed were because of work-related travel and family responsibilities.
Guzman has said she believes the criticism is justified in the context of running for state office, which often requires sacrificing time from family and work responsibilities. She said last week, “There are important issues to be discussed on the board of social services, where they are actually deciding the future of children in need, who most of the time have been neglected,” Guzman said. “And when you don’t show up, it means you didn’t care.”
“When a campaign gets that nasty and starts to attack, it’s wrong,” said Webert. “Truth is on our side. Policy is on our side,” he maintained.
Jordan has also been accused of putting out attack ads. A mailer sent by his campaign accused Guzman of trying to slash penalties for illegally passing school buses. It’s a reference to H.B. 1289, a bill Guzman co-patroned in 2018 with Webert.
The two carried the bill at the request of the nearly all-Republican Fauquier County Board of Supervisors. Only one Fauquier County board member, Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel (Marshall), is an independent.
But Jordan’s mailer doesn’t mention Webert, nor the Fauquier Board of Supervisors nor the intent of the bill, which was to make it easier for Fauquier County schools and other school divisions around the state to partner with school bus-camera contractors.
Instead, the mailer says: “Elizabeth Guzman sponsored a bill to lessen the penalty for people who pass a school bus while kids are crossing the road. In fact, she thinks that such a penalty shouldn’t even go on one’s driving record.”
Guzman pushed back on the mailer in a recent press release, calling it “ironic” that Jordan criticized a “Fauquier County safety initiative” as “making students less safe.”
Webert said he has also been targeted. The opposition is “using emotion and is attacking my integrity.” He said later that he was referring to accusations that he opposed insurance coverage for pre-existing conditions.
Andrew Loposser, his campaign manager and legislative aide, said Webert “didn’t vote to strip anything. All we did was support the opportunity to buy an option” involving short-term health insurance coverage.
The short-term coverage bill, introduced by state Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, was approved by the House of Delegates during the 2018 session but vetoed by Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat.
Short-term health plans offer limited coverage for a limited duration. Both Webert and Loposser referred to a Politifact Virginia review of the bill that stated Virginia insurers already can write 90-day policies that deny coverage for pre-existing conditions.
The Dunnavant bill vetoed by Northam would have extended the short-term coverage to 364 days.
Jordan, in pressing his case for votes, cited Guzman’s support for an increase in the state’s minimum wage, currently $7.25 per hour, which would hurt small businesses if it goes through, he said. Jordan said the state’s right to work law, which says employees don’t have to join a union, stands the chance of being repealed should the Democratic Party wins a majority in the General Assembly.
Riggleman said the Democrats are trying to win the day “through political theater and emotion over policy. What’s going on is they are using emotion and partisanship without all the facts. I think it’s about time to have adults back in the room. I’m going to continue to give my treasure and my time [on behalf of Republican candidates] until Nov. 5.”
Also attending Riggleman’s visit were Eric Maybach, Republican candidate for Fauquier commissioner of the revenue, Warrenton At-Large Council member Sean Polster, who won re-election last year and is not on the ballot Tuesday, and Susan Pauling, an independent candidate for the Center District seat on the Fauquier County School Board.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.