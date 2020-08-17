Denver Riggleman is not impressed by partisan extremes. If he runs for governor next year, it will be because he believes most Virginians share that distaste.
Riggleman is a freshman Republican congressman representing the 5th District, which includes most of Fauquier County’s population; he is also a member of the congressional Freedom Caucus. However, he was unable to secure his party’s nomination for the seat after most delegates voted for challenger Bob Good at a drive-thru nominating convention in June.
“You have Marxists on one side and theocrats on the other,” he lamented Friday. “The fringes have kind of taken over.” The former military intelligence officer (he also owns a distillery in Nelson County) explained, “I think the backlash is going to be people saying we need something different. There is the ability for good governance. We can accept everybody the way they are.”
As he first announced in an interview last month with Bloomberg’s SoundOn podcast, Riggleman, is considering running for governor in 2021; he said Friday he will have a firm answer by September or October. (“A firm ‘yes’ or ‘no,’” he emphasized, “not a ‘well maybe, we’ll see.’” He denied any involvement with the creation of draft Facebook pages promoting his candidacy.) He is still deciding whether he would seek the Republican Party’s nomination or run as an independent; in 2017 he announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for governor, but withdrew before the primary.
Good announced his candidacy to challenge for the nomination after Riggleman officiated a wedding between two men who had worked for Riggleman’s campaign, sparking an uproar among some religious conservatives in the party. Riggleman justified his support for the right for same-sex couples to marry, claiming, “individual liberties are at the forefront of what it means to be a conservative.”
Good, a former Liberty University fundraising director and Campbell County supervisor, describes himself as a “biblical conservative” and in April dismissed the wedding as a “political statement” that “demonstrated how out of step Denver is with the Republican Party.”
The two men’s ideological differences go beyond their views on marriage equality, however. Good also represents the ideological right wing of his party on several issues, including immigration and birthright citizenship, the latter of which he opposes outright.
Riggleman said he will not endorse Good under any circumstances, no will he support Cameron Webb, the democratic nominee for the 5th District seat.
“The Republican Party has got to get away from saying it’s all or nothing,” Riggleman said Friday. In his view, the party needs to focus on promoting “individual liberty” and loosened business restrictions.
The party should also do away with nominating conventions, which he said give outsized influence to ideological hardliners, and instead use primaries to choose candidates. (In 2018, Riggleman was chosen at the last minute by convention delegates as the Republican nominee for the 5th District seat after incumbent Rep. Tom Garrett dropped out.)
Riggleman does not hold back when talking about what he sees as partisan extremists on both sides of the aisle.
The anti-immigration political action committee Numbers USA is composed of “maybe the dumbest people on earth,” he claimed.
The progressive PAC Justice Democrats “equals Marxism.” He criticized the left-wing of the Democratic Party and their “idiocy on Marxism,” calling out as especially troublesome members of “The Squad,” the informal name for the group of progressive congressional congresswomen that included Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).
Neither is Riggleman shy about his disdain for the QAnon conspiracy theorists, people who hold an increasingly widespread, somewhat fluid set of beliefs from the right-wing fringe that usually include the idea there is a secret “deep state” plot to undermine President Donald Trump and that many world leaders and celebrities are part of a secret international child sex trafficking ring. (QAnon adherents have co-opted the hashtag #saveourchildren as a reference to their belief that politicians and celebrities are coordinating the abduction of children for a massive sex trafficking operation.) That secret cabal is often also depicted a satanic cult. The FBI recently warned that QAnon is a potential domestic terrorism threat.
“I’m not a conspiracy theorist, because of my military background and I have an IQ above moron,” Riggleman said. “I think most people who believe in QAnon need mental help,” adding for good measure, “It’s for mouth breathers.”
QAnon proponent Marjorie Taylor Greene recently won a Republican primary in a heavily conservative congressional district in Georgia, all but assuring she will be elected to Congress this year. “If the Republican Party goes conspiracy theorist on us, we’re done, we’re absolutely done,” mused Riggleman.
These ideological extremes present a potential window for a gubernatorial run, he said. “You have people like Omar on the left and Greene on the right getting elected. People scratch their heads and say, ‘Are you insane?’” He claimed “normal people” have left the Republican Party because of what he sees as extreme views and there is a similar desire among some democratic voters for a more restrained brand of politics.
Among politicians, he said, “I think everybody immediately wants to go to one side or another. I think it’s somewhere in the middle.” He added that frustration with partisanship might lead to the breakdown of the two-party system in the next decade.
If he runs for governor, he said, he would court those “normal people” in the middle of the political spectrum: as he put it, “sober-minded Republicans and Denver-crats.” (The latter is his tongue-in-check name for people who voted for him in 2018 despite voting for Democratic candidates in other races.)
Even if center-right and center-left voters might disagree on some points – he mentioned differences on how to fund government programs and the degree to which firearms should be regulated - he added, “[Voters] want someone to tell them the truth and be transparent.”
He denounced special interest lobbying organizations as contributing to hyper-partisanship that does not reflect the views of the general populace. “You have all these specific one-issue special interest groups that will threaten you if you don’t vote a certain way on one issue,” he said.
What is the solution? “I think you have to have people like me,” he argued. “You have to have normal people get in, give the political middle finger to people trying to tell you what to do. I think I just have to continue to be the person I am.”
He brought up the issue of racial justice. While denouncing the Black Lives Matter organization as a special-interest group that has “weaponized” a legitimate movement and furthered “Marxist tenants,” Riggleman argued that the Republican Party has drifted from its status as a “big tent” party where people of all backgrounds feel welcome.
“Let’s recognize that there’s racism, that we can say ‘Black lives matter’ [while still denouncing Marxism]. It’s not a false choice. Black lives absolutely matter,” he said. “Those are two different things and I think we can distinguish between them.”
Similarly, on immigration Riggleman presented what he argued was a more nuanced view. He does not support repealing birthright citizenship, which is enshrined in the 14th Amendment. “America is for everybody,” he said. “We’re a nation of immigrants.” He cited especially the need to combat foreign cartels while strengthening guest-worker programs like H-2A and H-2B. “We need very strong anti-illegal-immigration laws while streamlining legal immigration.”
Four Democrats have already announced their candidacy for their party’s nomination for the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial race, and several others have indicated they might run. State Sen. Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield), an outspoken right-wing populist, is the only Republican who has officially entered the race.
Riggleman emphasized that he has no personal quarrel with Chase, but their experiences and outlooks are substantially different. “I think I’m going to differ from Amanda really from the utilization of government,” he said. “I think you just need a sober look at government.” Compared to Chase, he said, “I certainly don’t yell as much.”
He said his business experience would also make his candidacy different from Chase’s. He mentioned a recent incident in which a Harrisonburg business owner claimed Chase became irate and threatened to sue because the business owner required her to wear a mask inside the shop.
“I would never have done that,” Riggleman said of Chase’s alleged actions. If he were the business owner, “I would have done the same thing,” claiming that he understands the issues businesses face in a way Chase does not. “I think my background gives me the clarification” to understand how government affects business, he added.
Chase has been a harsh critic of the actions taken by Gov. Ralph Northam during the pandemic.
Riggleman’s assessment was nuanced, though typically colorful. Were some restrictions on businesses and public gatherings necessary? “Of course,” he responded. “But they needed to be targeted locally, targeted using data,” likening Northam’s actions to “kill[ing] a mosquito with a sledgehammer.”
Now, he said, “We have to get businesses back open at full capacity: not 25% or 50%.” But at the same time, “We need to respect others with mask wearing.”
Riggleman said he is weighing personal considerations with his desire to bring his brand of politics to Richmond. He recently became a grandfather, and his distillery business is doing well. “It’s hard to make that decision right now.”
He is also focused on his work in Congress; he is a member of the China Task Force, for instance, a group of congressional Republicans where “we’re looking at things the United States needs to do to ensure that we’re not encircled by China.” He also cited his current efforts to shape the next National Defense Authorization Act and promote the growth of the industrial hemp industry.
He called his nearly two years in Congress the “worst job I’ve ever had [and] the best thing I’ve ever done.”
Ultimately, he said, “It’s hard for me not to fight bullies, man.” He talked about his military career. “I’ve sacrificed for this country. I’ve done my part,” he said. “But seeing the people running right now it’s hard not to [consider running for governor].”
