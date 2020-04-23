The 5th Congressional District Republican Committee is set to use a convention to nominate a candidate for the district congressional seat currently occupied by Rep. Denver Riggleman. The convention’s date is still uncertain as the committee deliberates on how to hold a convention amid a public health crisis.
Riggleman was first elected to the 5th District seat in 2018; he had previously campaigned briefly for the 2017 Republican nomination for governor. An Air Force veteran and former intelligence officer, Riggleman owns a distillery outside of Charlottesville.
Bob Good, of Campbell County, is challenging Riggleman for the nomination. Good was an athletics and fundraising official at Liberty University until last year, when he stepped down to focus on his campaign. He also served on the Campbell County Board of Supervisors for four years, until Jan. 1. Good filed with the Federal Elections Committee in October 2019 and formally announced his candidacy the next month.
Good represents a challenge from the religious conservative wing of the party to Riggleman’s libertarian-leaning policy outlook. Good said he initially supported Riggleman and even participated in his general-election campaign in 2018 but has since lost faith in the congressman’s commitment to conservative principles.
“As I begin to observe his votes and positions in office, they were clearly out of touch with me as a conservative,” Good said of Riggleman in an April 17 phone interview.
In July 2019, Riggleman officiated a wedding between two men who had volunteered for his campaign, infuriating some within the Republican Party in Virginia and leading to an official censure from at least one county Republican committee.
Good, an outspoken Evangelical, denied that Riggleman’s decision to officiate the wedding was the primary reason for his challenge for the nomination. “[Riggleman] is a disaster for American jobs, for American workers. There are many reasons,” he said.
However, Good said that Riggleman’s role in the wedding “demonstrated how out of step Denver is with the Republican Party,” claiming Riggleman officiated the wedding only for “political reasons” and that the congressman “expressed contempt and vitriol for the conservatives who disagree with him.”
Riggleman brushed off the criticism, maintaining in an April 17 interview that he did not regret his decision to officiate the wedding of “two friends” who worked on his behalf.
“I think that’s exactly what we should be as conservatives – individual liberties are at the forefront of what it means to be a conservative,” Riggleman said.
Good said that Riggleman’s voting history shows the congressman is insufficiently conservative, especially on issues of immigration and government spending.
“Time and again, he voted to increase the number of foreign workers that can come in and take American jobs,” he said of Riggleman.
The congressman disputed this characterization of his immigration policy stance, maintaining his support for limited, legal immigration – especially guest worker programs – were in line with the needs of businesses and farmers and supported by President Donald Trump. “Bob Good is against President Trump’s merit-based immigration policies,” he argued.
Good criticized Riggleman’s February 2019 vote for a resolution that included seven annual appropriations bills; the legislation was signed into law hours before the federal government was due to exhaust its appropriations, which would have led to the second partial government shutdown in a month.
Good called the legislation “a massive compromise spending bill that included a reduction in border wall funding.”
The bill in question, House Joint Resolution 31 included $1.4 billion for the construction of fencing along a small portion of the U.S. border with Mexico and $725 million for the acquisition and deployment of border security technologies and trade and travel assets.
The Trump administration had requested $5.7 billion for the construction of new physical barriers on the border with Mexico, but eventually backed down. The bill did not reduce previously-approved appropriations for any border-security project.
The final version of the bill passed the House 300 to 128. Riggleman joined 86 other Republicans in supporting the bill. Riggleman called Good’s characterization of the bill “flatly untrue,” adding that the bill was needed to prevent a government shutdown and that it was ultimately signed by the president.
Most of the candidates’ differences on policy follow a similar pattern: Good calls Riggleman insufficiently conservative, and Riggleman responds that Good does not understand the process, and it is Good who is straying from conservative positions.
Good, for instance, criticized Riggleman for his participation in the House Climate Solutions Caucus, calling it “an extreme environmental group dominated by Democrats.”
Riggleman called that characterization “hilarious,” adding that “Republicans should be leading the movement to protect the environment, we just want to use the free market.”
He cited President Theodore Roosevelt as an example of a Republican conservationist and explained his membership in the caucus – which is made up of 23 Republicans and 41 Democrats – as an opportunity to advocate for “free market solutions to environmental challenges.”
“Bob doesn’t understand this is actually a caucus, a forum for debate,” said Riggleman. “Bob doesn’t understand Congress.”
Good also criticized $2.2 trillion CARES Act stimulus package passed in March in response to the economic impacts of the coronavirus epidemic. While he agreed with the need for a stimulus bill in theory, he said the legislation had a “shotgun nature to it,” adding that relief programs should have been more specifically targeted to those who lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic.
He expressed concern that the bill had the potential to incentive laid-off workers to remain unemployed and criticized the fact that the bill was passed by voice vote, instead of by roll call.
“I have not heard any of those issues raised by our congressman,” Good said.
Riggleman responded later: “I’m very proud of the CARES Act, it’s not a shotgun approach,” adding that “obviously no bill is perfect, but all the other Republicans voted for it, and thank goodness we did it.”
Ultimately, Riggleman and Good each claim to be more loyal to President Trump, the Republican Party and conservative politics more generally.
“This is a district that in large part is aligned with Freedom Caucus, bright-red conservative values,” said Good. “Republicans lose when we run purple, we win when we run bright red.”
Riggleman is, however, a member of the House Freedom Caucus. The Caucus’ political action committee, the House Freedom Fund, has made several donations to his campaign.
The Heritage Foundation, a conservative thinktank, gives Riggleman a 100% “lifetime score” for his voting record. Good countered this by pointing to several right-wing websites that give Riggleman a much lower score.
Good said that Riggleman was insufficiently supportive of President Trump. “He’s never been a strong Trump supporter … until this challenge. He’s now become the biggest Trump supporter ever,” Good said of Riggleman.
Good criticized a 2016 tweet from Riggleman that indicated that Riggleman would not vote for Trump in that year’s election; the tweet, since deleted, also called the future president a “buffoon.”
Riggleman confirmed the content of the tweet and said of his characterization of Trump: “He’s called me worse.” In response to Good’s criticism, Riggleman called Good a “Never-Trumper from the beginning,” and said: “I think what you need to ask is why Bob has so many issues with the president.”
Riggleman was endorsed by Trump in December 2019, after Good had announced his challenge for nomination. Good’s former boss and ardent Trump supporter, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr., also endorsed Riggleman after Good announced his candidacy.
Good has the endorsement of a former Republican 5th District congressman, Virgil Goode, and conservative religious figures including Jerry Boykin, of the Family Research Council, E.W. Jackson, a socially conservative pastor and political candidate, and Jerry Falwell Jr.’s brother, Jonathan Falwell, who is a Baptist pastor in Lynchburg.
