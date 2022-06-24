Charles Caramello’s “Riding to Arms: A History of Horsemanship and Mounted Warfare” is a thorough treatise on the evolution of the subject. Though the horse is no longer critical in warfare, much of this literary history describes principles of riding and instruction that laid the foundation for the theory and practice of riding today.
The first chapter, “Ryding and Breakinge,” (the author used the old English spelling for emphasis) is a review of equestrian literature published beginning with Xenophon of Athens’ (431 – 354 BC) Art of Horsemanship and carrying through all of the important works to the end of the 18th century.
Chapter two, “Manége to Field,” discusses the literature on classical methods of riding and training horsemen and their influence on horsemen of the day. Works by Grisone, Cavendish, von Eisenberg, Caprilli, Santini and many of the other French, German and Italian masters of the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries are included.
Chapter three, “Light Horse, Dragoons and Others,” begins with definitions of various terms, such as “heavy cavalry,” “light cavalry,” “dragoons,” “cavalry charge,” and is a discussion of how horses were ultimately used in warfare and how the horseman’s training influenced their use. Emphasis is placed on how the horse was used in World War I and how effective its use was, both on the eastern and western fronts.
Caramello references writers such as Hinde, Nolan, Baker, Denison and others. He discusses the views of various authors of the day in regard to the future of the horse in warfare, since the early 20th century introduced motorized transport to the world.
Chapter four, "Remounts and Wastage," discusses how the vast number of horses needed for the American Cavalry, the British in the Crimean War and World War I were procured. The author provides statistics for the horses used and estimates of how many were killed, abandoned or died of other causes.
The number is staggering: 8 million.
Chapter five, “Hunting in the Trenches,” discusses the role that foxhunting experiences influenced the mounted soldier.
“For six millennia, the horse played a signal role in human history and, for the past half-millennium, a decisive role in military history,” Caramello wrote. “In the modern era in Europe, from the renaissance to the 20th century, mounted warfare depended upon the formal training of military horses and riders, and, for at least two centuries, refined systems of manége dressage and equitation provided the theoretical and practical bases for that training.”
Caramello is former dean of the graduate school and current professor emeritus of English at the University of Maryland. He is also a John H. Daniels Fellow at the National Sporting Library and Museum in Middleburg. He is an active rider, and he trains in eventing at Waredaca in Maryland.
University Press of Kentucky, 2022, Horses in History Series, illustrated, hardcover and digital, 279 pages.
