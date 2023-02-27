The bird was not present for the two-minute hearing Thursday, Feb. 23, but she was identified in a legal notice published in advance of the hearing as a “red and white female Rhode Island Red chicken, having no other tags, marks or identifying information.”
She flew the coop, was reported to animal-control authorities and was captured. The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division seized the hen Feb. 11 at 5137 Weston Road in Casanova.
“The owner of said chicken is hereby notified of the hearing and of the need to appear at the hearing to protect their interests,” the legal notice said.
The purpose of the hearing was to see if an owner came forward to claim the wandering chicken. No one did. That’s typical, said Fauquier County Sheriff’s Deputy Melynda Barker, who handles animal-control calls. Up to a dozen or so roaming agricultural animals — including cattle — end up in court each year and nearly always go unclaimed, Barker said.
Chickens are unusual because they are often hard to catch, Barker said.
“This guy was pretty easy to catch,” she said. “I didn’t have to chase it. I just got out my net and just caught him pretty easily. It didn’t put up that big of a fight.”
“For any of our agricultural [cases], I don’t think we’ve ever had anyone that comes to the courthouse and says, ‘Hey, that’s my livestock,’” she added.
“Normally, if we’re going to find the owners, we find them before we get to the point of coming to court,” Barker said. “So, we’re just able to give them back.”
Typically, people who call animal control already have confined larger agricultural animals such as cattle, which have been found in the county and sometimes in the town limits.
“We are able to go around to everyone’s house in the area,” Barker said after the hearing. “We have a list of people who own livestock, so we check that to make contact with people, and if everyone in the area is like, ‘Nope, not mine,’ then we take it to the SPCA.”
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
