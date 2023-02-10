Rheanna Beitzell and her husband, Patrick, returned from a vacation in Hawaii with more than what the travel brochures promised. They came home to Catharpin with a plan for the expansion of her business as an esthetician. She is trained to offer facials, waxing, lash extensions and more.
Most importantly, Beitzell, 37, said she wanted to share the experience she found so valuable when she shifted from employee to business owner. “There is so much freedom and flexibility in being in business for yourself,” she said.
This shift began about two years ago when she discovered that her 5-year-old son was to become a big brother. She left her teaching job at The Esthetic Institute in Vienna – where she studied to become licensed as an esthetician – to start her own business, RL&E (Rheanna’s Lashes & Esthetics) Studios. She set up shop in a small space next to her house with the intention of working as a stay-at-home mom.
The business grew quickly. She applied lash extensions to an expanding number of clients and sometimes worked six to seven days a week. “So much for being a stay-at-home mom,” she laughed as she remembered those early days.
But Beitzell possessed the coping skills to face those challenges. She learned independence and how to work hard at an early age. She and her older brother were reared by a single father who worked long hours.
“My childhood taught me to be self-sufficient,” she said.The independence she developed fostered a strong work ethic. As a student at Fauquier High School and then at George Mason University, she studied hard and worked odd jobs when not in class.
At the same time, she felt a need that could not be met in a home she shared with a father and a brother. That home in Warrenton lacked one important ingredient – a female influence. “I wanted to learn how to be a girl,” she said. After four years of college and a degree in health administration, she refocused on that childhood desire that led to her career.
Her friend Cora Tucker was one of the first to hear about her plan to find a building where other small business owners could rent a space and operate independently.
Beitzell looked at several locations and chose one convenient for clients in Warrenton, Opal, Bealeton, Remington and Culpeper. The building, at 9514 James Madison Highway in Warrenton, was formerly the print shop for Bluegrass Unlimited Magazine. Beitzell’s mother-in-law bought it two years ago and rented part of the building to a hair salon. The remaining space – one large, empty room – was reconfigured by Beitzell’s husband, Patrick, into a lobby, three private rooms and three cubicles.
Reconstruction of the space began in December 2022, and one month later, Tucker was the first occupant to open the door to her business, Lashes By Cora.
Tucker said the concept of sharing space with other small business owners in her field appealed to her for several reasons. “I am more motivated, and I work better when I work for myself,” she said. Sharing the building with like-minded business owners is a bonus.
The second occupant, Elizabeth Berry, arrived two weeks later. Her business, Darling Esthetics LLC, offers lash lifts, waxing and tinting of lashes and brows. On her first day at work, she worked with six clients.
She learned of the opportunity through Beitzell’s Instagram page. When she described the experience of meeting Beitzell and seeing the space, she said, “It spoke to me. I knew it was the right call.”
Both Berry and Tucker agree they have already benefited from the advice Beitzell offers, based on her own work in the field and as an independent business owner.
“She has been the biggest supporter for me and my business,” Tucker said.
That has been Beitzell’s goal – to help others work independently while they offer valuable services to women in the area. She hopes to fill the remaining four empty spaces with nail technicians, massage therapists and other business owners who offer valuable services to Fauquier County.
While learning how to be a girl, Beitzell discovered: “If you feel beautiful on the outside, you’ll feel beautiful on the inside.”
