The Criminal Investigation Division of the Warrenton Police Department is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of Derek De Le Iglesia of Marshall. De La Iglesia, 21, was killed on Oct. 6; he was a Liberty High School graduate.
Warrenton Police detectives, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations, continue to investigate the shooting death of De La Iglesia. He was found, with a fatal gunshot wound, in his car in a parking lot on Jackson Street in Warrenton.
The FBI is providing the funding for the reward, according to Warrenton Police Chief Mike Kochis.
Anyone with information about the crime may call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 540-349-1000. Callers may remain anonymous.
