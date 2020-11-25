A Reva, Virginia woman has been arrested and charged with embezzling more than $20,000 from a Warrenton construction company, a Warrenton Police Department press release announced Wednesday.
Erin Agnew, 34, was charged Nov. 23 with one count of embezzlement, four counts of credit card theft and one count of credit card fraud, the press release said.
In her capacity as an office manager, the press release said, she "used her company credit card and the credit card numbers of co-workers to purchase goods and merchandise for herself. Agnew made the purchases beginning in 2019 and continued through July of 2020."
After her arrest Nov. 23, Agnew was held on a $1,000 bond.
In 2016, Agnew pleaded guilty to one felony charge of welfare fraud in Culpeper County.
