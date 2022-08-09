The Warrenton Town Council on Tuesday night voted unanimously to appoint retired Prince William County Executive Chris Martino as Warrenton’s interim town manager.
Tommy Cureton, who has been acting town manager since mid-July, will continue in the post until Aug. 22, when Martino takes the reins. The job has been open since Brandie Schaeffer, who was at the helm of town government since May 2019, resigned. She has since accepted a job at Amazon Web Services.
Council members also unanimously agreed to extend Cureton’s role as acting town manager beyond Aug. 13, when his 30 days as acting manager was set to expire.
Martino was not present at the town council’s regular Tuesday night meeting, and there was little discussion among council members on his appointment.
The interim town manager will serve until a permanent replacement is found. A nationwide search is planned for the permanent position.
Martino, of Haymarket, worked for Prince William County government for 26 years, rising from the director of finance to deputy county executive for general government to the county executive post in September 2016, according to a county news release.
“Prince William County is a very special community, a community in which I have lived and raised my family. It has been my distinct privilege to serve in this role, and I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished during my tenure,” Martino said in a 2021 statement announcing his retirement.
Martino listed several accomplishments of which he is most proud, including “changing the organization’s culture to empower employees and focus on the board of county supervisors’ goals; aligning the county’s personnel policies, procedures and practices; and completing and implementing classification and compensation studies to help with recruitment and retention of county employees.”
Martino also noted as one of his main accomplishments the move to combine the county’s professional and volunteer fire departments under the leadership of the professional fire chief.
