Casey Ward, owner of Molly’s Irish Pub on Main Street in Warrenton said he is “happy to be getting back to work.”
Molly’s and several other restaurants on Main Street may be serving seated customers Friday, May 15, after weeks of either being closed or offering only takeout or curbside service. As the first stop on the road to normalcy in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses will be allowed to serve customers, but only in outside spaces.
Phase 1 of Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan for reopening Virginia will allow restaurants, retail, fitness, personal care, grooming and entertainment businesses to reopen, provided they follow state guidelines -- including maintaining physical distancing and enhancing workplace safety and cleaning practices.
As a part of the town’s Roll Out Warrenton initiative, parking spaces on Main Street, from Culpeper Street to 46 Main Street (the Hobby Shop), could be blocked off so that businesses can seat customers outside (6 feet apart, of course).
Nothing had been officially decided as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 14. Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer said that the town's director of community development Frank Cassidy has received plans from businesses he met with today. "The police department has reviewed some of the plans as well and I'm working to formally sign off on the expansions. Once signed off, businesses can start to make changes and we will monitor and adjust as needed to ensure safety," she said.
Ward said that Molly’s was closed for seven weeks, only opening on May 12 for takeout. He plans on being able to offer six tables outside; the pub will be serving its regular menu.
Ward said he is looking forward to phase 2 of the reopen Virginia plan, when he’ll be able to have eight tables inside. It’s less than the 17 he had before the pandemic, but it’s better than not having any.
The Black Bear Bistro & Brick Oven restaurant hopes to be able to utilize the parking space area in front as well as its patio out back, which will be operating at 50% capacity. The tables have been spread out to meet social distancing requirements.
David Disbrow at Black Bear said that if the outside tables are approved by the town, his staff would appreciate it if customers would only linger an hour or an hour and a half. He said from behind the bar, “We are asking people to stay seated. If someone needs to come up to the bar, only one person should come. We have disposable menus, but are using regular plates, silverware and glasses. We are not taking reservations.”
Black Bear chef/owner Todd Eisenhauer said that he thinks people are anxious to get out of their homes. “I was driving to Front Royal the other day and I was wishing that I could eat somewhere. I want to sit down and have someone wait on me!”
Debby Robertson of Deja Brew Café said that the coffee shop would like to take advantage of the extra space for outside tables. “We are only able to be open for outside seating. I’m definitely looking forward to it.”
Charity Furness, executive director of Experience Old Town Warrenton was helping out by walking up and down Main Street Thursday afternoon, talking with business owners and getting their feedback. As of late Thursday afternoon, she said, plans were still fluid.
Furness said that Sunny Hills American Café, closer to the Falmouth end of Main Street, would not be opening Friday. “They want to wait until they can serve people inside,” said Furness.
Kristi Faull of The Red Truck Bakery at the corner of Main Street and Ashby Street is hoping for good weather so she can put out a few tables in front of the benches in front of the shop. The bakery has been open for takeout and that’s the model they’ll stick with for the time being.
On the Broadview Avenue side of town, Longhorn Steakhouse and Faangs are not looking to serve diners outside, but will stick with their current takeout/curbside pickup model.
Ledo Pizza in the North Rock shopping center has plans to set up under a large tent on a grassy area in the parking lot in front of the restaurant, if their plan is approved. Megan Massey of Ledo said, “I don’t know how many tables we’ll be setting up; they’ll have to spaced out. But it’s a pretty big tent.
“I wonder if we’ll get a crowd.”
