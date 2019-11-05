The Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center wants to train volunteers to be impartial “peacebuilders” to de-escalate disagreements before they get out of hand.
“We’re looking for open-minded people who want to give back to the community,” explained Lisa Barkema, who works in the resolution center’s community justice and peacebuilding program.
The idea is to bring parties at odds together in a neutral location so that they at least come to a better understanding of the other party’s position. The peacebuilder will guide the discussion but is not a judge. Their job is not to issue a solution.
“I like to tell people I’m Switzerland. We’re not attorneys or therapists,” Barkema said. “When you know somebody on a different level, your response may be different” to what’s led to the disagreement. There may be an underlying cause that’s not apparent at first.”
Peacebuilders, for instance, would be able to help with a law enforcement issue between two neighbors when it doesn’t rise to the level of an arrest -- destruction of property, for instance.
“People want to heal and feel a sense of justice,” Barkema said. “We think there is a lot of strength in working together to come up with what works out for the best.”
The peacebuilder serves as a filter, hearing what each side has to say and framing it for discussion.
Lawrie Parker, executive director of the conflict resolution service, added, "Conflict is normal. It happens every day. People don’t see things the same way, but we say it doesn’t have to be destructive.”
The insights the warring parties gather could be life-changing.
“We’d like these strategies to be part of everyone’s life skills,” Barkema said.
“We’re trying to reach people to help them with conflict management strategies in their lives,” added Aaron Addison, another staffer in the community justice and peacebuilding program. “This isn’t therapy, but it is therapeutic.”
The peacebuilder program is “more of a preventive program so that a court has less control of the outcome,” said Parker.
The resolution service seeks eight peacebuilders to go through the training. The service would like to have people from a variety of backgrounds and experiences. Applicants must fill out a form that’s available online; it asks questions like “What will be challenging for you about working with people in conflict?” “how do you handle conflict in your life?” and ”what interests you about this opportunity?”
The applications will be reviewed and those chosen will receive 16 hours of training over two days on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, 2020. The training is free, but those accepted in the program are expected to complete the 16 hours and commit to a year of volunteer service thereafter. The certification earned can be a springboard to becoming a paid mediator.
The disputes and the work can be “uncomfortable. We need people who are comfortable with that” if they are to be peacebuilders, Barkema said. It can be satisfying work, she added. “it can be really transforming. I’ve seen wonderful things happen.”
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
